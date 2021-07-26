Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Consolidated Communications : to Present at Cowen's 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

07/26/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced today that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will present at the 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Aug. 10. Consolidated will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:25 p.m. MT and host one-to-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 283 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 863 M 863 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,74 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.78.73%707
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.89%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.86%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.59%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734