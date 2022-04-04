Log in
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Consolidated Communications to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 5

04/04/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 888-440-5977 and enter conference ID 8956400. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until May 16 by calling 800-770-2030, enter ID 8956400.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 189 M - -
Net income 2022 7,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,04 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target -8,94%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Supervisor-Operator Services
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.-19.25%686
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.31%218 791
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.45%148 611
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.85%107 558
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.63%104 131
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.79%94 632