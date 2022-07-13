Log in
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
6.820 USD   +0.29%
08:05aConsolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Aug. 4
BU
07/07Citigroup Downgrades Consolidated Communications Holdings to Sell From Neutral; Price Target is $5
MT
07/01CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Aug. 4

07/13/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 4 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 888-440-5977 and enter conference ID 8956400. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until Aug. 11 by calling 800-770-2030, enter ID 8956400.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 174 M - -
Net income 2022 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 787 M 787 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,9%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,82 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Childers Director-Corporate Development
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Supervisor-Operator Services
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.-8.82%787
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.81%213 258
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.88%134 846
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.32%101 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.45%96 617
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.20%75 236