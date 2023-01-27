Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:22 2023-01-27 pm EST
4.310 USD   +0.70%
01:01pCyberattacks Cost Small Businesses, While Prevention Attracts Customers
BU
01/18Chaz Determan Joins Consolidated Communications' California Sales Team
AQ
01/17Consolidated Communications Appoints Chaz Determan as Director of Enterprise Sales for California Region
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyberattacks Cost Small Businesses, While Prevention Attracts Customers

01/27/2023 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Communications urges small businesses to safeguard themselves and their customers with data privacy protections

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, is sharing resources and tips for small businesses to enhance data privacy, as small businesses are proven to be especially vulnerable to costly data breaches.

The Small Business Association reports that small businesses are three times more likely to fall victim to cyberattacks, which an IBM study found to cost U.S. organizations an average of $9.44 million in 2022. Small businesses are more likely victims of attacks, often as a result of a lack of resources and knowledge in regard to prevention measures. While large organizations may have more financial resources, there are ways for all businesses to increase protection over their data.

“Investing time to learn about cybersecurity resources to protect customer information should be a priority for any organization,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of Network Security for Consolidated. “It starts with reviewing what information is being collected, uncovering gaps that may exist, and taking the necessary measures to better data protection.”

“At Consolidated, we work to educate our employees and customers about steps they too can take to protect personal information.”

In addition to cost-saving benefits, businesses can gain an edge on the competition by showing customers how they are protecting data. Pew Research found that 79% of U.S. adults are concerned about how their data is being used. With this in mind, conveying how customer data is being secured can lead to increased customer loyalty. 82% of consumers say they are willing to act to protect data, saying they would spend time and money to protect their information. Contrarily, 76% say they would not buy from a company which they did not trust. This shows that when competing for customers, it is those businesses which prioritize data security and communicate protection measures that have a considerable advantage over those that do not.

For more information and resources on how small businesses and organizations can stay safe online and protect data, visit consolidated.com/StaySafeOnline.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the January 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

About the National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
01:01pCyberattacks Cost Small Businesses, While Prevention Attracts Customers
BU
01/18Chaz Determan Joins Consolidated Communications' California Sales Team
AQ
01/17Consolidated Communications Appoints Chaz Determan as Director of Enterprise Sales for ..
CI
01/17Consolidated Communications Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors i..
AQ
01/10Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as Pres..
BU
01/10Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
2022Expansion of Fidium to Continue in Northern New England in 2023
BU
2022Fidium's Multi-Gig-Speed Internet now available in Conway, N.H. area
AQ
2022Fidium's Multi-Gig-Speed Internet Now Available in Conway, N.H. Area
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 186 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,28 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred A. Graffam Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Supervisor-Operator Services
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.17.88%494
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.36%169 127
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.28%154 311
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.89%109 501
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.85%103 148
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.21.02%63 681