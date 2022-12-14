Advanced search
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
12-13-2022
4.370 USD   +3.07%
Expansion of Fidium to Continue in Northern New England in 2023

12/14/2022 | 09:03am EST
Fidium Fiber bringing multi-gig service to more locations in Maine, Vermont

Expansion of Fidium Fiber’s multi-gig speeds and delightful service experience will continue across northern New England in 2023. Residents in the communities of Lewiston, Scarborough, Ellsworth, and Blue Hill, Maine, and St. Albans, Vt. can pre-order Fidium Fiber, Consolidated Communications’ residential fiber internet service.

“Residents across northern New England have been waiting for better internet, and it’s coming soon in these and more communities,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium Fiber. “I’m really excited for everyone to experience the full Fidium treatment, with superfast speeds, a WiFi experience that works with your needs, and customer service that makes you smile.”

More information will be shared with the town and residents as the new fiber build progresses. Residents can sign up to receive emails to stay up to date. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming TV service. Get your entertainment at home or on the go without fussy equipment to clutter your rooftop.

To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, instagram.com/fidiumfiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber
Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.


© Business Wire 2022
