  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
4.240 USD   +5.47%
09:08aFidium's Multi-Gig-Speed Internet Now Available in Conway, N.H. Area
BU
12/02Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/02Consolidated Communications Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidium's Multi-Gig-Speed Internet Now Available in Conway, N.H. Area

12/13/2022 | 09:08am EST
9,000 Conway-area homes will have access to Fidium by year end

Fidium Fiber’s best-in-class, multi-gig-speed internet is now available in Conway, with home internet service now available to order for more than 4,800 eligible residents. An additional 4,200 households in Conway can pre-order Fidium, and be first in line when service is ready in the North Conway area, bringing multi-gig broadband to more than 9,000 homes by year’s end.

“We are excited to continue to expand the reach of Fidium, and to bring its best-in-class service to Conway,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Fidium. “Through Fidium’s residential service, combined with Fidium@Work for businesses that will soon be available, we will provide greater quality of life and economic growth opportunities for the local community. Fidium and Fidium@Work will provide super-fast speeds and reliable service that can help meet the needs of all individuals and businesses alike.”

A highly reliable, symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) fiber service, Fidium is changing the way residents work, play and learn at home. Fidium will soon bring this same level of service to small and locally owned businesses in the area through Fidium@Work. Delivering the same multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet, Fidium@Work offers consistent, predictable pricing year-after-year, without contracts, data caps or hidden fees. Fidium@Work brings businesses exactly what they need, including reliable, super-fast internet.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs, with no contract and no data caps and come with WiFi 6, which creates a mesh network that optimizes your home network daily, delivering the best home internet experience. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming TV service.

To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber
Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 186 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 489 M 489 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,24 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Childers Director-Corporate Development
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Supervisor-Operator Services
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.-46.26%489
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.02%159 383
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.72%141 087
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.39%100 151
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.41%93 562
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.63%59 648