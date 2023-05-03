Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:00 2023-05-03 am EDT
3.785 USD   -2.70%
10:31aSoVT CUD Set to Become First to Reach Universal Broadband Coverage by Year-End With Fidium Fiber Expansion
BU
05/02Transcript : Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05/02Consolidated Communications : Financial Reporting Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoVT CUD Set to Become First to Reach Universal Broadband Coverage by Year-End With Fidium Fiber Expansion

05/03/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Fidium Fiber bringing multi-gig service to more than 14,000 additional Vermont homes and businesses by end of 2023

Fidium Fiber’s expansion of fiber infrastructure in southern Vermont, slated to be completed this fall, will give the Southern Vermont Communications Union District (SoVT CUD) the distinction of becoming first in the state to achieve its universal broadband coverage goals. More than 14,000 additional homes and small businesses in southern Vermont, including those in SoVT CUD, will gain access to Fidium’s symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service through this expansion.

“We are excited that our communities are taking the final steps for high-speed internet connectivity,” said Eric Hatch, chair of SoVT CUD. “In partnering with Consolidated Communications, we have been able to give our communities an advantage to quickly reach universal coverage. This brings tremendous benefit - from creating new economic opportunities to attracting and retaining residents, businesses and commerce.”

Construction is currently underway for southern Vermont’s expansion, which will bring Fidium to the communities of Arlington, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Pownall, Sandgate, Shaftsbury, South Londonderry, Sunderland, Rupert, Weston, and Winhall. To get updates on construction and learn more about local availability, pre-order Fidium Fiber at FidiumFiber.com.

Fidium service is already available to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Bennington, Dover, Marlboro, Searsburg, Shaftsburg, and Woodford. With completion of the announced expansion, more than 116,000 locations in Vermont will have access to Fidium Fiber by the end of 2023.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is no longer just a nice-to-have, but a necessity,” said Jeffrey Austin, senior director of Fiber Build Strategy at Consolidated Communications. “Our partnership with SoVT CUD has helped us bring fiber internet to thousands of unserved and underserved residents of southern Vermont. Fidium will be a game-changer for these communities, bringing economic development benefits, employment opportunities, access to telehealth, educational impacts and of course, all the entertainment made possible by reliable, high-speed internet.”

Communications Union Districts (CUDs) are non-profit municipal entities established by Vermont towns seeking to provide broadband to underserved or unserved communities in accordance with state statute. Fidum’s new fiber network in southern Vermont was funded in part through a grant awarded to SoVT CUD, who partnered with Consolidated to bring fiber to its 14-town service area in Bennington County.

Fidium Fiber delivers reliable symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. Fidium offers plans from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps), VoIP phone service, and variety of streaming options for TV and entertainment.

To learn more about Fidium Fiber availability and pre-order to get updates about fiber expansion, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to eligible customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.


© Business Wire 2023
