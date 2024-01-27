Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited Appoints Kishor Kharat as Additional Director - Non-Executive, Independent Director

Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited at its board meeting held on January 27, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Kishor Kharat as Additional Director- Non Executive, Independent. Date of Appointed and Term of Appointment: January 27, 2024, for a period of 5 consecutive years till January 26, 2029, not liable to retire by rotation. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the same to the Board. Mr. Kishor Kharat is a B. Com (Hons) LLB(Il) CAIIB and MBA. He also possesses Diploma in Computers application in Banking. An acclaimed Management Professional and a Banker, with 46 years of rich experience in Banking & Finance /Corporate Sector, comprising of 7 years of foreign assignments, 41 years in Banking, on Board of Directors of 17 organisations (including present 3 companies and previous 14 companies) including more than 6 years as a MD & CEO of3 commercial banks. Managing Director & CEO of Indian Bank - in a short span of just 16 months transformed the Bank from dormancy to emerge as India's Best Bank. Managing Director & CEO of IDBI Bank - India's only Development Finance Bank which contributed a lot in Industrial and Infrastructure development of country. Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda (Trinand & Tabago) Ltd., West Indies, a foreign subsidiary of the larger Public Sector Bank. He has also served on the Boards of the following entities. Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Director, EXIM Bank of India, Chairman Corp. Debt Restructuring (CDR) - Executive Group, Chairman, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., Chairman, IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd. and Chairman, IDBI Asset Management Limited, Chairman, IDBI Intech Limited, Chairman & Executive Trustee, Stressed Asset Stabilization Fund (SASF), Director, IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd., President, Governing Council, Entrepreneurship, Devp Institute of India, Director, Association of Development Financing and Institutions in Asia Pacific. Member, Advisory Board- Insurance

Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), Member - RBI Sub-committee on Financial Inclusion., Chairman - Committee for implementation of

reservation policies (MoF Govt of India), He has been presently engaged with the following corporates. Director - LIC Pension Funds Ltd., Director - CFM Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd., Director - ABIS Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. He is also Principal Partner - Amro Bucons LLP.