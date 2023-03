Con Edison to Attend Investor Meetings in Europe, March 20-24

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. ("Con Edison") (NYSE: ED) today announced that its Chairman & CEO Tim Cawley will meet with investors in Europe during the week of March 20-24, 2023.

As part of the meetings, management will discuss its recent Q4 and FY 2022 financial results and business strategy, including the Company's clean energy future.

A copy of Con Edison's latest investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the Presentations & Webcasts page of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Con Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $69 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-to-attend-investor-meetings-in-europe-march-20-24-301775343.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.