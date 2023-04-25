Advanced search
    ED   US2091151041

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:36 2023-04-25 pm EDT
100.40 USD   +0.56%
05:19pCon Edison to Report 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 4
PR
04/21UBS Adjusts Consolidated Edison Price Target to $101 From $96, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/20Con edison declares common stock dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Con Edison to Report 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 4

04/25/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) plans to report its 1st Quarter 2023 earnings on May 4, 2023 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $69 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Edison, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-to-report-1st-quarter-2023-earnings-on-may-4-301807511.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
