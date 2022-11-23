Advanced search
    ED   US2091151041

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-22 pm EST
95.22 USD   +1.14%
11/18UBS Adjusts Consolidated Edison Price Target to $96 From $94, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/17CON EDISON WINS ReliabilityOne® AWARDS FOR RELIABLE SERVICE, TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
PR
11/15CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Consolidated Edison : 2022 Con Edison Rate Case Steam Filing Information Sheet – November 23, 2022

11/23/2022 | 08:56am EST
Investor Fact Sheet - November 23, 2022 Rate Filing:

CECONY Steam - One Year Proposal (docket # 22-S-0659)

Test Year

  • Historic test year: 12 months ended June 30, 2022
  • Rate Year: November 1, 2023 - October 31, 2024
  • Requested effective date: November 1, 2023

Revenue Increase Requested ($ millions)

Steam ..................................................

$137

  • Includes new mechanism for decoupling revenues from steam consumption.
  • Continues full reconciliation of costs for pension and OPEBs and environmental remediation.
  • Requests full reconciliation of property taxes, municipal infrastructure support costs, and long- term debt cost rate as well as continued reconciliation for uncollectible costs.
  • Requests symmetrical reconciliation for labor and non-labor inflation rate to the extent that actual inflation rate deviates from what is assumed in the revenue requirement by 50 basis points up or down.
  • Con Edison is committed to decarbonization of the steam system and has recently filed to implement energy efficiency programs for its steam customers. In addition, the Company proposed demonstration projects to start planning for decarbonization of the system.

For more information, contact ConEd Investor

Relations:

Jan Childress: 212-460-6611 or childressj@coned.com

Caroline Elsasser: 646-874-4140elsasserc@coned.com

Rate Base ($ millions)

RY

Steam Rate

Base

  1. $1,778
  2. $1,848
  3. $1,912

RY1 amounts were proposed. RY2 and RY3 amounts were provided in rate filing for illustration.

Capital Expenditure ($ millions)

RY

Steam Capex

1

$113

2

$130

3

$141

RY1 amounts were proposed. RY2 and RY3 amounts were provided in rate filing for illustration.

Rate of Return Requested for Steam

Return on equity ...................................

10.00%

Equity ratio ...........................................

50.00%

Key Drivers of Proposed Rate Increase ($ millions)

Steam

New infrastructure

18

investment

Depreciation

25

Property Taxes

73

ROE/Financing

4

Sales revenue

66

Operating Expenses

(26)

Income Taxes

(33)

All Other

10

Total

$137

Disclaimer

Consolidated Edison Inc. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
