Consolidated Edison : 2022 Con Edison Rate Case Steam Filing Information Sheet – November 23, 2022

Includes new mechanism for decoupling revenues from steam consumption.
Continues full reconciliation of costs for pension and OPEBs and environmental remediation.
Requests full reconciliation of property taxes, municipal infrastructure support costs, and long- term debt cost rate as well as continued reconciliation for uncollectible costs.
Requests symmetrical reconciliation for labor and non-labor inflation rate to the extent that actual inflation rate deviates from what is assumed in the revenue requirement by 50 basis points up or down.
Con Edison is committed to decarbonization of the steam system and has recently filed to implement energy efficiency programs for its steam customers. In addition, the Company proposed demonstration projects to start planning for decarbonization of the system.
For more information, contact ConEd Investor
Relations:
Jan Childress: 212-460-6611 or childressj@coned.com
Consolidated Edison Inc. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:55:04 UTC.