Consolidated Edison : 2022 Press Release

February 16, 2023

CON EDISON REPORTS 2022 EARNINGS

NEW YORK - Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2022 net income for common stock of $1,660 million or $4.68 a share compared with $1,346 million or $3.86 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1,620 million or $4.57 a share in 2022 compared with $1,528 million or $4.39 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the impact of the anticipated sale of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) including transaction costs, the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses' assets and the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2022 also exclude the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to prior year dispositions. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 and 2021 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments in certain projects of the Clean Energy Businesses, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impacts on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2021 exclude the impact of the impairment loss related to Con Edison's investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP). Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 period exclude the impact of the impairment losses related to Con Edison's investment in Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (Stagecoach) and Honeoye Storage Corporation (Honeoye) and the loss from the sale of a renewable electric project.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income for common stock was $190 million or $0.53 a share compared with $224 million or $0.63 a share in the 2021 period. Adjusted earnings were $288 million or $0.81 a share in the 2022 period compared with $355 million or $1.00 a share in the 2021 period. The 2021 period includes revenue recorded for late payment charges and fees at Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. that were suspended during 2020 and 2021. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the impact of the anticipated sale of the Clean Energy Businesses, including transaction costs, the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses' assets and the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period also exclude the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to prior year dispositions. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2021 periods exclude the impact of the impairment loss related to Con Edison's investment in MVP. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 and 2021 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments in certain projects of the Clean Energy Businesses, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impacts on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 period exclude the impact of the impairment losses related to Con Edison's investments in Stagecoach and Honeoye.

"The great work of our employees and our customers' desire for a clean energy future enabled us to make tremendous progress in 2022 in energy efficiency, new EV charger installations and customer solar projects," said Timothy P. Cawley, the chairman and CEO of Con Edison. "We were honored to once again earn recognition as an industry leader in reliability, a tribute to our dedicated planners and field crews. Our relentless focus on safety, reliable service, environmental protection and strong, stable returns is important to investors, customers and future generations of New Yorkers who will benefit from the clean energy transition."

For the year of 2023, Con Edison expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share. Adjusted earnings per share exclude the expected gain and other impacts related to the anticipated sale of the Clean Energy Businesses and the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses, the amounts of which will not be determinable until the closing date. Adjusted earnings per share also exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments and the related tax impact on the parent company (approximately $(0.02) a share after-tax). The forecast reflects other operations and maintenance expenses of $2,860 million. The company also forecasts a five-year compounded annual adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 7% based on its 2023 adjusted earnings per share guidance.