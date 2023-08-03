Media Relations Consolidated Edison, Inc. 212 460 4111 (24 hours) 4 Irving Place New York, NY 10003 www.conEdison.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Allan Drury August 3, 2023 212-460-4111

CON EDISON REPORTS 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK - Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2023 second quarter net income for common stock of $226 million or $0.65 a share compared with $255 million or $0.72 a share in the 2022 second quarter. Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were $210 million or $0.61 a share in the 2023 period compared with $228 million or $0.64 a share in the 2022 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 and 2022 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments and the related tax impact on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 period exclude the gain and other impacts related to the sale of its former subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses). Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impact on the parent company.

For the first six months of 2023, net income for common stock was $1,658 million or $4.74 a share compared with $857 million or $2.42 a share in the first six months of 2022. Adjusted earnings were $856 million or $2.45 a share in the 2023 period compared with $750 million or $2.12 a share in the 2022 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 period exclude the gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 and 2022 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses, and the related tax impacts on the parent company.

"Our commitment to leading the clean energy transition and delivering world class reliability for our customers drove another quarter of strong, stable financial results for our investors," said Tim Cawley, the chairman and CEO of Con Edison. "New York's Public Service Commission recently approved a three-year rate plan that authorizes $11.8 billion in capital investments that will allow us to further support New York's transition away from fossil fuels by investing in the electric grid to accommodate increased demand as New Yorkers electrify their vehicles and the heating in their homes and businesses. This quarter, we put in service the first of our Reliable Clean City transmission lines, allowing for the closure of inefficient fossil-fired peakers, reducing emissions and improving air quality in the area. Through projects like this one, our dedicated employees are creating a bright future for our customers, investors, and the great region we're proud to serve."

For the year of 2023, Con Edison expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.85 to $5.00 per share. Con Edison's previous forecast was in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share. Adjusted earnings per share exclude the gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses (approximately $2.32 a share after-tax), the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments (approximately $(0.02) a share after-tax), the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses ($(0.03) a share after-tax), and the related tax impacts on the parent company.

See Attachment A to this press release for a reconciliation of Con Edison's reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share and reported net income for common stock to adjusted earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. See Attachments B and C for the estimated effect of major factors resulting in variations in earnings per share and net income for common stock for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the 2022 periods.

The company's 2023 Second Quarter Form 10-Q is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A second quarter 2023 earnings release presentation will be available at conedison.com. (Select "For Investors" and then select "Press Releases.")