Consolidated Edison : CEO to Retire

By Maria Armental



Consolidated Edison Inc.'s Timothy Cawley will succeed John McAvoy as president and chief executive of Con Edison and as CEO of Con Edison of New York on Jan. 1, the company said Thursday.

Mr. McAvoy, who joined the company in 1980, is retiring but will stay as chairman of the Con Edison board and the Board of Trustees of Con Edison of New York. The 60-year-old has been president and CEO since 2014.

Mr. Cawley, 55, joined Con Edison of New York in 1987 and currently is the president of the regulated utility.

Matthew Ketschke, senior vice president of customer energy solutions, will be promoted to president of Con Edison of New York, effective on Jan. 1.

