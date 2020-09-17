Log in
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consolidated Edison : CEO to Retire

09/17/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Consolidated Edison Inc.'s Timothy Cawley will succeed John McAvoy as president and chief executive of Con Edison and as CEO of Con Edison of New York on Jan. 1, the company said Thursday.

Mr. McAvoy, who joined the company in 1980, is retiring but will stay as chairman of the Con Edison board and the Board of Trustees of Con Edison of New York. The 60-year-old has been president and CEO since 2014.

Mr. Cawley, 55, joined Con Edison of New York in 1987 and currently is the president of the regulated utility.

Matthew Ketschke, senior vice president of customer energy solutions, will be promoted to president of Con Edison of New York, effective on Jan. 1.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.33% 75.93 Delayed Quote.-16.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 888 M - -
Net income 2020 1 348 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 25 315 M 25 315 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 14 890
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 77,13 $
Last Close Price 75,68 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.-16.35%25 315
NEXTERA ENERGY15.77%137 273
ENEL S.P.A.7.11%91 198
IBERDROLA, S.A.15.80%78 564
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.32%68 483
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.98%62 394
