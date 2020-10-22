Log in
Consolidated Edison : Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend

10/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 76.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2020.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $59 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-declares-common-stock-dividend-301158418.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

