Consolidated Edison : Financing Plan for 2021-2024

Financing Plan for 2022 - 2024
Financing Plan(a)
|
($ in millions)
|
2022
|
2023-2024
|
Common Equity(b)
|
Up to $850
|
Up to $750 in aggregate
|
Long Term Debt(c)
|
$800 - $1,400
|
$2,500 in aggregate
-
Con Edison's financing plan does not include the impact, if any, that may result from the company's evaluation of strategic alternatives with respect to the Clean Energy Businesses
-
Excludes common equity issued under dividend reinvestment, employee stock purchase and long-term incentive plans
-
Primarily at the Utilities; excludes issuance of long-term debt secured by the Clean Energy Businesses' renewable electric projects
Debt Maturities
|
($ in millions)
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Con Edison [parent company]
|
$293
|
$650
|
$-
|
$-
|
$-
|
CECONY
|
-
|
-
|
250
|
-
|
250
|
O&R
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CEBs
|
147
|
319
|
143
|
319
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$440
|
$969
|
$393
|
$319
|
$385
