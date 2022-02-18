Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consolidated Edison, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ED   US2091151041

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consolidated Edison : Financing Plan for 2021-2024

02/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financing Plan for 2022 - 2024

Financing Plan(a)

($ in millions)

2022

2023-2024

Common Equity(b)

Up to $850

Up to $750 in aggregate

Long Term Debt(c)

$800 - $1,400

$2,500 in aggregate

  1. Con Edison's financing plan does not include the impact, if any, that may result from the company's evaluation of strategic alternatives with respect to the Clean Energy Businesses
  2. Excludes common equity issued under dividend reinvestment, employee stock purchase and long-term incentive plans
  3. Primarily at the Utilities; excludes issuance of long-term debt secured by the Clean Energy Businesses' renewable electric projects

Debt Maturities

($ in millions)

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Con Edison [parent company]

$293

$650

$-

$-

$-

CECONY

-

-

250

-

250

O&R

-

-

-

-

-

CEBs

147

319

143

319

135

Total

$440

$969

$393

$319

$385

Disclaimer

Consolidated Edison Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
12:52pCONSOLIDATED EDISON : Financing Plan for 2021-2024
PU
12:52pCONSOLIDATED EDISON : Historical and Forecasted Capital Investments
PU
02/17Consolidated Edison Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Issues FY22 Adjusted EPS
MT
02/17CON ED : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/17CONSOLIDATED EDISON : CON EDISON REPORTS 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
02/17CONSOLIDATED EDISON : 4Q 2021 Press Release
PU
02/17Con edison reports 2021 earnings
PR
02/17CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/17Consolidated Edison, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
02/17Wolfe Research Upgrades Consolidated Edison to Peer Perform from Underperform, Keeps $8..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 658 M - -
Net income 2022 1 588 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 28 813 M 28 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 14 071
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 81,45 $
Average target price 77,88 $
Spread / Average Target -4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Cawley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lewis Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Michael W. Ranger Lead Independent Director
John F. Killian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.-4.97%28 813
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-19.26%147 906
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.88%75 923
ENEL S.P.A.-8.00%74 868
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.41%68 665
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.63%66 799