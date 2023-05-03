Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consolidated Edison, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ED   US2091151041

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:48 2023-05-03 pm EDT
98.11 USD   -0.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York adds 300 MW transmission line from Rainey to Corona

05/03/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
2022 U.S. midterm elections

(Reuters) - A new 300-megawatt (MW) Con Edison Rainey-to-Corona transmission line, which can power 240,000 average-sized homes in New York City's Queens borough, has been energized, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday.

The six-mile-long (10 km-long) line is part of the Reliable Clean City projects that will add 900 MW of transmission capacity across the city by 2025, retiring several fossil-fuel power plants used during peak demand hours and meeting rising clean energy demand.

The work in Queens accounts for $275 million of the $800 million Con Edison is investing in these projects. Con Edison is a unit of New York energy company Consolidated Edison Inc.

The other projects include transmission lines from Gowanus to Greenwood and Goethals to Greenwood.

"With this critical new transmission line, we are enhancing and upgrading New York City's electric grid and enabling the continued development of renewable energy," Governor Hochul said.

The projects are needed for reliability in 2023 and 2025 and to address deficiencies in two of Con Edison's transmission load areas because of the retirement or unavailability of older, air-polluting power plants, the governor's office said in a press release.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 830 M - -
Net income 2023 1 798 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 3,31%
Capitalization 34 148 M 34 148 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
EV / Sales 2024 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 14 319
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 98,57 $
Average target price 89,54 $
Spread / Average Target -9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Cawley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Independent Director
Lewis Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Michael W. Ranger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.3.99%34 335
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.16%155 399
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.55%81 381
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.75%80 788
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.79%76 364
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%69 094
