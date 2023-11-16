Nov 17 (Reuters) - New York Transco, a major developer of power lines, obtained permits from New York state's utilities regulator on Thursday for three transmission projects that would reduce grid congestion and meet clean energy requirements.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved NY Transco's plan to borrow as much as $1.4 billion to build power lines that would carry at least 3,000 megawatts of power from offshore wind projects.

The lines would be part of NY Transco's $3.26 billion Propel New York Energy project with the New York Power Authority to add three new underground cables connecting Long Island with the rest of state and a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission backbone across western and central Long Island by 2030.

The commission also gave two other approvals for the transfer of facilities from NY Transco to Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc (O&R) and Consolidated Edison Inc (ConEd) to help transmit lower-cost and renewable electricity produced in upstate New York to downstate customers.

The facilities will allow O&R and Con Ed to connect with NY Transco's $400 million New York Energy Solution project, which includes a 54-mile (87-km), 345 kV transmission line beginning in Rensselaer County and ending in Dutchess County.

"These projects will help ensure that New York meets its clean energy requirements as called for by the Climate Act," said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian.

The act requires all power in the state to come from clean sources by 2040, including 70% from renewable energy by 2030. (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)