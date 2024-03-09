Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc RC 1901273

266, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos

2nd Quarter Earnings Forecast for the Period Ended June 30, 2024

Group

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

=N=

=N=

Gross Revenue

13,849,521,662

-

Operating Expenses

(10,136,816,549)

-

-

Net Fair Value gain/(loss)

1,981,299,379

-

Net Realized gains /(losses)

301,000,000

-

Management Expenses

(1,443,504,635)

-

Finance Costs

(238,856,887)

Total Net Expenses

(9,536,878,692)

-

Profit before tax

4,312,642,970

-

Tax Provision

(1,466,298,610)

-

Profit after tax

2,846,344,360

-

Net Income Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Owners of Parent Company

2,846,344,360

-

2,846,344,360

-

* Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc commenced operations in January 1, 2024

