Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a general business insurance company. Its segments include General & Micro Life Insurance Business & HMO and Finance and Support Services. The General & Micro Life Insurance Business & HMO segment provides cover for indemnifying customersâ properties, and compensation for other parties that have suffered damage as a result of customersâ accidents. Its products include travel insurance, marine insurance, oil & gas, machinery breakdown, contractors-all-risk, money insurance, plant-all-risk, home insurance, bond insurance, burglary insurance, consequential loss and others. Its subsidiaries include CHI Capital Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, CHI Microinsurance Limited and Hallmark Finance Company Limited. CHI Capital Ltd offers local purchase order financing, consumer lease, working capital financing, auto lease, project financing and intermediation and financial management consultancy services through Hallmark Finance Company Ltd.