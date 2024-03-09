2nd Quarter Earnings Forecast for the Period Ended June 30, 2024
Group
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
=N=
=N=
Gross Revenue
13,849,521,662
-
Operating Expenses
(10,136,816,549)
-
-
Net Fair Value gain/(loss)
1,981,299,379
-
Net Realized gains /(losses)
301,000,000
-
Management Expenses
(1,443,504,635)
-
Finance Costs
(238,856,887)
Total Net Expenses
(9,536,878,692)
-
Profit before tax
4,312,642,970
-
Tax Provision
(1,466,298,610)
-
Profit after tax
2,846,344,360
-
Net Income Attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Owners of Parent Company
2,846,344,360
-
2,846,344,360
-
* Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc commenced operations in January 1, 2024
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a general business insurance company. Its segments include General & Micro Life Insurance Business & HMO and Finance and Support Services. The General & Micro Life Insurance Business & HMO segment provides cover for indemnifying customersâ properties, and compensation for other parties that have suffered damage as a result of customersâ accidents. Its products include travel insurance, marine insurance, oil & gas, machinery breakdown, contractors-all-risk, money insurance, plant-all-risk, home insurance, bond insurance, burglary insurance, consequential loss and others. Its subsidiaries include CHI Capital Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, CHI Microinsurance Limited and Hallmark Finance Company Limited. CHI Capital Ltd offers local purchase order financing, consumer lease, working capital financing, auto lease, project financing and intermediation and financial management consultancy services through Hallmark Finance Company Ltd.