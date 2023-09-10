End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-09-07 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1.020
NGN
-3.77%
-11.30%
+52.24%
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : EARNINGFORCAST
10
th September 2023
Lagos Nigeria
Earnings Forecast for 4
th Quarter 2023
4
th Quarter 2023
From: October 2023
To; December 2023
Gross Premium
15,808,585,978
Net Premium
8,710,913,811
Net Claims Incurred
3,048,819,834
Investment Income
1,152,627,018
Net Operating Income
6,814,720,995
Commissioned Incurred
1,355,958,616
Underwriting & Management Expenses
2,862,480,964
Profit/Loss Before Tax
2,596,281,415
Forecast Taxation
571,262,095
Profit/Loss After Tax
2,025,019,319
Cash From Operating Activities
1,181,261,270
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
843,758,050
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
3,929,523,780
CashFlow From Investing Activities
1,261,527,018
CashFlow From Financing Activities
(326,200,000)
Net Increase/Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents
4,864,850,798
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
3,279,256,329
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
8,144,107,127
Prepared By
Remarks
4
th Quarter 2023
Rukevwe Falana
Company Secretary
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 10 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2023 13:56:01 UTC.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a non-life insurance group organized around 9 areas of activity:
- oil and gas insurance (24.7 of gross earned premiums);
- car insurance (20.6%);
- accident insurance (12.8%);
- fire insurance (11.3%);
- aviation insurance (11%);
- marine insurance (7.7%);
- health insurance (4.9%);
- engineering insurance (4.3%);
- bond insurance (2.7%).
More about the company