10th September 2023

Lagos Nigeria

Earnings Forecast for 4th Quarter 2023

4th Quarter 2023

From: October 2023

To; December 2023

Gross Premium

15,808,585,978

Net Premium

8,710,913,811

Net Claims Incurred

3,048,819,834

Investment Income

1,152,627,018

Net Operating Income

6,814,720,995

Commissioned Incurred

1,355,958,616

Underwriting & Management Expenses

2,862,480,964

Profit/Loss Before Tax

2,596,281,415

Forecast Taxation

571,262,095

Profit/Loss After Tax

2,025,019,319

Cash From Operating Activities

1,181,261,270

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

843,758,050

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

3,929,523,780

CashFlow From Investing Activities

1,261,527,018

CashFlow From Financing Activities

(326,200,000)

Net Increase/Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents

4,864,850,798

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

3,279,256,329

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

8,144,107,127

Prepared By

Remarks

4th Quarter 2023

Rukevwe Falana

Company Secretary

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

