    CHIPLC   NGHMARKINS04

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

(CHIPLC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
0.6700 NGN    0.00%
05:53pCONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/30CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/30Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/10/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
10th June 2022

Lagos Nigeria

3RD QUARTER 2022 FORECAST

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

3rd Quarter 2022

From; January 2022

To; SEPTEMBER 2022

Gross Premium

8,610,550,000

Net Premium

4,938,291,840

Net Claims Incurred

1,968,402,144

Investment Income

757,494,404

Net Operating Income

3,727,384,100

Commissioned Incurred

1,419,127,380

Underwriting & Management Expenses

1,614,495,311

Profit/Loss Before Tax

693,761,409

Forecast Taxation

222,003,651

Profit/Loss After Tax

471,757,757

Cash From Operating Activities

275,192,025

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital

196,565,732

Changes

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

938,695,855

CashFlow From Investing Activities

477,661,740

CashFlow From Financing Activities

-

Net Increase/Decrease In Net Cash & Cash

1,416,357,595

Equivalents

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

2,049,342,888

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

3,465,700,483

Prepared By

Remarks

Rukevwe Falana

Company Secretary

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

Disclaimer

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 782 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net income 2021 791 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
Net cash 2021 2 801 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 5 447 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 32,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eddie A. Efekoha Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Babatunde Daramola CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Obinna Ekezie Chairman
Orjiako Jimalex Director-Technical Division
Mary Adeyanju Director & Executive Director-Operations
