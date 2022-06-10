CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
10
th June 2022
Lagos Nigeria
3RD QUARTER 2022 FORECAST
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
From; January 2022
To; SEPTEMBER 2022
Gross Premium
8,610,550,000
Net Premium
4,938,291,840
Net Claims Incurred
1,968,402,144
Investment Income
757,494,404
Net Operating Income
3,727,384,100
Commissioned Incurred
1,419,127,380
Underwriting & Management Expenses
1,614,495,311
Profit/Loss Before Tax
693,761,409
Forecast Taxation
222,003,651
Profit/Loss After Tax
471,757,757
Cash From Operating Activities
275,192,025
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital
196,565,732
Changes
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
938,695,855
CashFlow From Investing Activities
477,661,740
CashFlow From Financing Activities
-
Net Increase/Decrease In Net Cash & Cash
1,416,357,595
Equivalents
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
2,049,342,888
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
3,465,700,483
Prepared By
Remarks
Rukevwe Falana
Company Secretary
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
Disclaimer
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:52:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC
Sales 2021
7 782 M
18,7 M
18,7 M
Net income 2021
791 M
1,90 M
1,90 M
Net cash 2021
2 801 M
6,75 M
6,75 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,8x
Yield 2021
2,53%
Capitalization
5 447 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,05x
EV / Sales 2021
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
207
Free-Float
32,7%
Chart CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.