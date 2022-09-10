CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
10
th September 2022
Lagos Nigeria
4TH QUARTER 2022 FORECAST
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
4TH Quarter 2022
From: October 2022
To: December 2022
Gross Premium
11,922,300,000
Net Premium
6,714,557,932
Net Claims Incurred
2,760,095,276
Investment Income
1,048,838,405
Net Operating Income
5,003,301,061
Commissioned Incurred
1,964,945,604
Underwriting & Management Expenses
2,235,455,046
Profit/Loss Before Tax
802,900,411
Forecast Taxation
352,928,132
Profit/Loss After Tax
449,972,279
Cash From Operating Activities
262,483,830
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
187,488,450
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
(286,406,684)
CashFlow From Investing Activities
602,013,509
CashFlow From Financing Activities
(216,800,050)
Net Increase/Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents
98,806,775
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
2,049,342,888
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
2,148,149,664
Prepared By
Remarks
Rukevwe Falana
Company Secretary
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
Disclaimer
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 07:29:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
