    CHIPLC   NGHMARKINS04

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

(CHIPLC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
0.6300 NGN    0.00%
07/29Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/30CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

09/10/2022 | 03:30am EDT
10th September 2022

Lagos Nigeria

4TH QUARTER 2022 FORECAST

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

4TH Quarter 2022

From: October 2022

To: December 2022

Gross Premium

11,922,300,000

Net Premium

6,714,557,932

Net Claims Incurred

2,760,095,276

Investment Income

1,048,838,405

Net Operating Income

5,003,301,061

Commissioned Incurred

1,964,945,604

Underwriting & Management Expenses

2,235,455,046

Profit/Loss Before Tax

802,900,411

Forecast Taxation

352,928,132

Profit/Loss After Tax

449,972,279

Cash From Operating Activities

262,483,830

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

187,488,450

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

(286,406,684)

CashFlow From Investing Activities

602,013,509

CashFlow From Financing Activities

(216,800,050)

Net Increase/Decrease In Net Cash & Cash Equivalents

98,806,775

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

2,049,342,888

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

2,148,149,664

Prepared By

Remarks

Rukevwe Falana

Company Secretary

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

Disclaimer

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 782 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2021 791 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2021 2 801 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 6 829 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 32,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eddie A. Efekoha Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Babatunde Daramola CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Obinna Ekezie Chairman
Orjiako Jimalex Director-Technical Division
Mary Adeyanju Director & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC-20.25%16
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.20%41 853
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.94%38 955
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.37%36 443
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.47%34 176
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.38%27 049