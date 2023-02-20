Advanced search
    CHIPLC   NGHMARKINS04

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

(CHIPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
0.6700 NGN   -1.47%
01:50pConsolidated Hallmark Insurance : Notice of board meeting
PU
02/02Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/30Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

02/20/2023 | 01:50pm EST
Lagos, 20th February 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 82nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (The Company) which was earlier scheduled to hold on 21st February

2023 by 11.00am has now been rescheduled to hold as follows:

DATE: Monday, February 27, 2023.

TIME:

2:00 pm.

VENUE: Virtual.

The Meeting is to consider the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Year ended31st December 2022 amongst other items.

In view of the above, the Closed Period which commenced on 1st January 2023, as earlier announced will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Audited Financial Statements forthe Year ended 31st December 2022 are released to the public.

During this period, all those who are considered as "insiders" of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Rules and Regulations of Nigerian Exchange Ltd (the Exchange), are underrestriction not to trade or deal in the shares of the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Rukevwe Falana

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 18:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
