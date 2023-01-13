CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 12th January 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 81st Meeting of the Board of Directors of Consolidated

Hallmark Insurance Plc (The Company) will hold as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

TIME: 11:00 am.

VENUE: Virtual.

The Meeting is to consider Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) of the Company for the

period ended 31st December 2022. Amongst other items.

In view of the above, the Company hereby announces that its Closed Period has commenced on Sunday, 1st January 2023, and will remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2022 Q4 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended 31st December 2022, and 2022 AuditedFinancial Statements for the Year 31 December 2022 are released to the public.

Within this period, all those who are considered as "insiders" of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Rules and Regulations of Nigerian Exchange Ltd (the Exchange), are underrestriction not to trade or deal in the shares of the Company.

Dated this 11th day of January 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Rukevwe Falana

Company Secretary