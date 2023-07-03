Lagos, 2nd July 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 84th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Consolidated

Hallmark Insurance Plc (The Company) will hold as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

TIME: 11:00 am.

VENUE: Virtual.

The Meeting is to consider Unaudited Financial Statements (Q2 UFS) of the Company for the

period ended 30th June 2023. Amongst other items.

In view of the above, the Company hereby announces that its Closed Period has commenced on Saturday, 1st July 2023, and will remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2023 Q2 UnauditedFinancial Statements for the Period ended 30thJune 2023 is released to the public.

Within this period, all those who are considered as "insiders" of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Rules and Regulations of Nigerian Exchange Ltd (the Exchange), are underrestriction not to trade or deal in the shares of the Company.

Dated this 2nd day of July 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Rukevwe Falana

Company Secretary