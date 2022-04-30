CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

Contents Page Report of the Audit Committee 3 General Information 4 Statement of Significant Accounting Policies 8 Statement of Consolidated Financial Position 43 Statement of Comprehensive Income 44 Statement of Change in Equity 45 Statement of Cash Flows 46 Notes to the Financial Statements 47 Segment information 79 Capital Management Policy 80 Revenue Accounts 82 CHI PLC 2022 Page 2

Report of the Audit Committee

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE TO THE MEMBERS OF CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 March 2022.

In accordance with the provision of section 404(7) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, we the Members of the Statutory Audit Committee of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, having carried out our statutory functions under the Act, hereby report as follows:

1. We confirm that we have reviewed the Audit Plan and scope and the Management letter on the audit of the account of the Company and the responses to the said letter.

2. In our opinion, the plan and scope of the audit for the year ended 31 March 2022 are adequate. We have reviewed the Auditor's findings and we are satisfied with the Management responses thereon.

3. The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conformed to statutory requirements and agreed ethical practices.

4. The internal control was being constantly and effectively monitored.

5. The Committee reviewed the internal audit programmes and report for the year and is satisfied with the status.

6. Finally, we acknowledge and appreciate the co-operation of Management and Staff in the conduct of these duties.

Dr. Tony Anonyai

Chairman of the Audit Committee FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002579 Dated 28 April 2022

MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Dr. Tony Anonyai Shareholders' Representative Chairman Chief Simon Okiotorhoro Shareholders' Representative Member Chief James Emadoye Shareholders' Representative Member Mrs. Bola Odukale Non-Executive Director Member Mr. Shuaibu Idris mni Independent Non-Executive Director Member

The Company Secretary/Legal Adviser acted as the Secretary to the Committee

General Information;

The Group

The group comprises of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (the company) and its subsidiaries - CHI Capital Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, CHI Microinsurance Limited and Grand Treasurers Limited. CHI Capital Limited has one wholly owned subsidiary 'CHI Support Services Limited'.

Company Information:

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (formerly Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc) was incorporated on 2 August 1991 and domiciled in Nigeria. The address of the company registered office is 266 Ikorodu road Lagos (formerly plot 33d Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos).

The Company changed its name from Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc to Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc following its merger with Hallmark Assurance Plc and The Nigerian General Insurance Company Limited in line with the consolidation reform of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) announced in 2005. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc came into effect from 1 March 2007.

These consolidated and separate financial statements have been authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022.

Principal Activities

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a General Business and Special Risks Insurance underwriting firm fully capitalized in line with statutory requirements of the industry regulatory body - National Insurance Commission. The company underwrites Aviation, Oil and Gas, Marine Cargo and Hull and other non - life insurance underwriting including Motor, Fire and Special Perils, Goods-in-transit, Engineering Insurance and General Accident insurance businesses.

The Company identifies prompt claims payment as a means to achieving customer satisfaction and therefore emphasizes prompt claims payment in its operations. The company also invests its available funds in interest bearing and highly liquid instruments to generate adequate returns to meet its claims obligations.

The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. Its shares are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and have its registered office at Consolidated Hallmark House, 266, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Going concern assessment

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The group has neither intention nor need to reduce substantially its business operations. The management believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate for the group and there are no going concern threats to the operations of the group.

Subsidiaries;

CHI Microinsurance Limited

CHI Microinsurance Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, incorporated in 2016 and Licensed by NAICOM to provide Life microinsurance services. Microinsurance is a financial arrangement to protect low-income people against specific perils in exchange for regular premium payment proportionate to the likelihood and cost of risk involved.

CHI Capital Limited

CHI Capital Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc. It carries on the business of consumer leasing and corporate support services. CHI Capital Limited incorporated CHI Support Services Limited in 2014 with 100% shareholdings.

Grand Treasurers Limited

Grand Treasurers Limited was an indirect subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance up to November 2019 before the Board of CHI Capital limited transferred her holding 100% to the Parent (Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc).

Grand Treasurers Limited is now a direct subsidiary of the Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc. The business of the company is consumer lending, lease financing and other finance company business.

CHI Support Services Limited is a company incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20 LFN 2004, as a limited liability company in 2014. CHI Support Services ltd started as an autotrack business but has now focused on providing corporate support services for the Group. CHI Support Services was incorporated in Nigeria.

Hallmark Health Services Ltd

Hallmark Health Services Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc. Incorporated in 2017. It is envisioned to be a leading health insurance company to meet the need for quality health maintenance services providing affordable and lasting health care plan for all Nigerians. Hallmark Health Services Ltd. Is fully accredited by the National Health Insurance Service as a National HMO.

Impact of Covid 19 on Financial Statement

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Group instituted various measures to preserve the health and well-being of its employees, clients and communities while minimizing the impact of the pandemic on its Businesses in all the jurisdiction where it operates. The Group activated its Business Continuity Plans and came up with various initiatives to prevent business disruptions while ensuring adequate customer service delivery. Some of the measures adopted include internal awareness campaigns, enforcement of health and safety precautions, wearing of face masks, minimization of physical access to office premises, restriction of access to buildings to non-essential visitors, enforcement of social distancing protocols and virtual working approach to reduce exposure and replacement of face-to-face meeting meetings with video conferences or online meetings. The Group also came up with palliative measures to ease the difficulty encountered by obligors in identified vulnerable segments and partnered with Government on initiatives aimed at alleviating suffering brought by COVID-19.

The containment measures implemented against the COVID-19 pandemic such as lockdowns, travel restrictions, closure of non-essential businesses and skeletal service operations impacted economic activities during the year. The Federal Government and the CBN introduced palliatives to alleviate the sufferings of poor masses and minimize the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

In accordance with the Group's Business Continuity Plans, the IT unit provided Virtual Private Network (VPN) access to staff from different remote locations without compromising security. This enabled us to achieve flexible work arrangements and

