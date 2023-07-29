CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES COMPANY RC:168762 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 General Information; The Group The group comprises of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (the company) and its subsidiaries - CHI Capital Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, CHI Microinsurance Limited and Hallmark Finance Company Limited (formerly Grand Treasurers Limited). CHI Capital Limited has one wholly owned subsidiary 'CHI Support Services Limited'. Company Information: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (formerly Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc) was incorporated on 2 August 1991 and domiciled in Nigeria. The Registered Office Address of the Company is 266 Ikorodu road Lagos (formerly plot 33d Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos). The Company changed its name from Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc to Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc following its merger with Hallmark Assurance Plc and The Nigerian General Insurance Company Limited in line with the consolidation reform of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) announced in 2005. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc came into effect from 1 March 2007. These consolidated and separate financial statements have been authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 26, 2023. Principal Activities Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a General Business and Special Risks Insurance underwriting firm fully capitalized in line with statutory requirements of the industry regulatory body - National Insurance Commission. The company underwrites Aviation, Oil and Gas, Marine Cargo and Hull and other non - life insurance underwriting including Motor, Fire and Special Perils, Goods-in-transit, Engineering Insurance and General Accident insurance businesses. The Company identifies prompt claims payment as a means to achieving customer satisfaction and therefore emphasizes prompt claims payment in its operations. The company also invests its available funds in interest bearing and highly liquid instruments to generate adequate returns to meet its claims obligations. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. Its shares are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and have its registered office at Consolidated Hallmark House, 266, Ikorodu Road, Lagos. Going concern assessment These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The group has neither intention nor need to reduce substantially its business operations. The management believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate for the group and there are no going concern threats to the operations of the group. Subsidiaries; CHI Microinsurance Limited CHI Microinsurance Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, incorporated in 2016 and Licensed by NAICOM to provide Life microinsurance services. Microinsurance is a financial arrangement to protect low-income people against specific perils in exchange for regular premium payment proportionate to the likelihood and cost of risk involved. CHI Capital Limited CHI PLC Q2 2023 Page 2

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 CHI Capital Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc. It carries on the business of corporate support services. CHI Capital Limited incorporated CHI Support Services Limited in 2014 with 100% shareholdings. Hallmark Finance Company Limited Hallmark Finance Company Limited was an indirect subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance up to November 2019 before the Board of CHI Capital limited transferred her holding 100% to the Parent (Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc). Hallmark Finance Company Limited is now a direct subsidiary of the Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc. The business of the company is consumer lending, lease financing and other finance company business. CHI Support Services Limited is a company incorporated as a limited liability company in 2014. CHI Support Services ltd started as an autotrack business but has now focused on providing corporate support services for the Group. CHI Support Services was incorporated in Nigeria. Hallmark Health Services Ltd Hallmark Health Services Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc. Incorporated in 2017. It is envisioned to be a leading health insurance company to meet the need for quality health maintenance services providing affordable and lasting health care plan for all Nigerians. Hallmark Health Services Ltd. Is fully accredited by the National Health Insurance Service as a National HMO. Impact of Covid 19 on Financial Statement Following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Group instituted various measures to preserve the health and well-being of its employees, clients and communities while minimizing the impact of the pandemic on its Businesses in all the jurisdiction where it operates. The Group activated its Business Continuity Plans and came up with various initiatives to prevent business disruptions while ensuring adequate customer service delivery. The Group also came up with palliative measures to ease the difficulty encountered by obligors in identified vulnerable segments and partnered with Government on initiatives aimed at alleviating suffering brought by COVID-19. In 2021, following medical breakthrough with vaccines for the Covid 19 pandemic, a number of countries, including Nigeria, had relaxed the strict rules around social distancing and other COVID-19 protocol. This has positive impact on our ability to return most of our staff back to the office without necessarily letting go of the flexibility and efficiency that came along with the remote working regime. It also enabled our marketing activities as the nature of our businesses still demand some level of physical engagement with existing and potential customers. In 2022, most of the general apprehension about COVID 19 had literally disappeared, aside from its resurgence in China towards the third quarter of the year. But, global air travel had resumed in full swing and this impacted positively on our Aviation Insurance class of business. Suffice to mention that COVID 19 had no adverse economic on our business during the period. The group will continue to closely monitor the national and global developments on the COVID 19 pandemic, and we are confident in our capacity to respond with promptness as may be needed to safeguard the health and safety of our staff and collaborate with all other stakeholders to contain any untoward development in this regard. We will also continue to sustain the Group's Business Continuity Plans, and our ICT capabilities order to take advantage of the flexible work environment that has come to stay as a measure for efficiency and employee work life balance. CHI PLC Q2 2023 Page 3