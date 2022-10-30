CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

REPORT AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

The Company Secretary/Legal Adviser acted as the Secretary to the Committee

The Committee reviewed the internal audit programmes and report for the year and is satisfied with the status.

The internal control was being constantly and effectively monitored.

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conformed to statutory requirements and agreed ethical practices.

In our opinion, the plan and scope of the audit for the year ended 30 September, 2022 are adequate. We have reviewed the Auditor's findings and we are satisfied with the Management responses thereon.

We confirm that we have reviewed the Audit Plan and scope and the Management letter on the audit of the account of the Company and the responses to the said letter.

In accordance with the provision of section 404(7) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, we the Members of the Statutory Audit Committee of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, having carried out our statutory functions under the Act, hereby report as follows:

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE TO THE MEMBERS OF CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022.

General Information;

The Group

The group comprises of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (the company) and its subsidiaries - CHI Capital Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, CHI Microinsurance Limited and Grand Treasurers Limited. CHI Capital Limited has one wholly owned subsidiary 'CHI Support Services Limited'.

Company Information:

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (formerly Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc) was incorporated on 2 August 1991 and domiciled in Nigeria. The address of the company registered office is 266 Ikorodu road Lagos (formerly plot 33d Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos).

The Company changed its name from Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc to Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc following its merger with Hallmark Assurance Plc and The Nigerian General Insurance Company Limited in line with the consolidation reform of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) announced in 2005. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc came into effect from 1 March 2007.

These consolidated and separate financial statements have been authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 29 October, 2022.

Principal Activities

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a General Business and Special Risks Insurance underwriting firm fully capitalized in line with statutory requirements of the industry regulatory body

National Insurance Commission. The company underwrites Aviation, Oil and Gas, Marine Cargo and Hull and other non - life insurance underwriting including Motor, Fire and Special Perils, Goods- in-transit, Engineering Insurance and General Accident insurance businesses.

The Company identifies prompt claims payment as a means to achieving customer satisfaction and therefore emphasizes prompt claims payment in its operations. The company also invests its available funds in interest bearing and highly liquid instruments to generate adequate returns to meet its claims obligations.

The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. Its shares are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and have its registered office at Consolidated Hallmark House, 266, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Going concern assessment

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The group has neither intention nor need to reduce substantially its business operations. The management believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate for the group and there are no going concern threats to the operations of the group.

Subsidiaries;

CHI Microinsurance Limited

CHI Microinsurance Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, incorporated in 2016 and Licensed by NAICOM to provide Life microinsurance services. Microinsurance is a financial arrangement to protect low-income people against specific perils in exchange for regular premium payment proportionate to the likelihood and cost of risk involved.