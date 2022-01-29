CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES COMPANY RC:168762 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 INDEX Statement of Accounting Policies Statement of Financial Position Statement of Comprehensive Income Revenue Accounts Statement of Cash Flows Notes on the Accounts Additional Information/Disclosure Requirement CHI PLC December 2021 Page 1

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 General Information; The Group The group comprises of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (the company) and its subsidiaries - CHI Capital Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, CHI Microinsurance Limited (in formation) and Grand Treasurers Limited. CHI Capital Limited has one wholly owned subsidiary 'CHI Support Services Limited'. Company Information: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (formerly Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc) was incorporated on 2 August 1991 and domiciled in Nigeria. The address of the company registered office is 266 Ikorodu road Lagos (formerly plot 33d Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos). The Company changed its name from Consolidated Risk Insurers Plc to Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc following its merger with Hallmark Assurance Plc and The Nigerian General Insurance Company Limited in line with the consolidation reform of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) announced in 2005. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc came into effect from 1 March 2007. These consolidated and separate financial statements have been authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 31 DECEMBER 2021. Securities Trading Policy In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's securities. The Policy is periodically reviewed by the Board and updated. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period under review. CHI PLC December 2021 Page 2

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 Hypothetical Case on Free Float Computation Directors Direct Indirect Total December 31, 2020 Direct Indirect Total December 31, 2021 As at December As at As at December As at December As at As at December December % of Holding December % of Holding 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 Issued ShareCapital 10,840,000,000 100% 10,840,000,000 100% Mr. Obinna Ekezie - 526,537,893 526,537,893 4.86% - 526,537,893 526,537,893 4.86% Mrs. Adebola Odukale - 1,151,979,358 1,151,979,358 10.63% 1,151,979,358 1,151,979,358 10.63% Mr. Eddie Efekoha 1,040,000,000 586,798,809 1,626,798,809 15.01% 1,040,000,000 586,798,809 1,626,798,809 15.01% Mrs. Ngozi Nkem 277,333,333 659,326,671 936,660,004 8.64% 277,333,333 659,326,671 936,660,004 8.64% Dr. Layi Fatona 2,818,442,750 2,818,442,750 26.00% 2,818,442,750 2,818,442,750 26.00% 7,060,418,814 65.13% 1,317,333,333 5,743,085,481 7,060,418,814 65.13% Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests Mr. Babatunde Daramola 26,834,481 26,834,481 0.25% 26,834,481 26,834,481 0.25% Mrs. Mary Adeyanju 33,953,777 33,953,777 0.31% 33,953,777 33,953,777 0.31% Prince Ben Onuora 43,655,598 43,655,598 0.40% 43,655,598 43,655,598 0.40% 104,443,856 0.96% 104,443,856 0.96% Other Influential Shareholdings - - Free Float inUnits and Percentage 3,675,137,330 33.90% 3,675,137,330 33.90% Free Float inValue 1,837,568,665.00 1,837,568,665 CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE Plc with a free float percentage of 33.90% as at 31 December 2021, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board. CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE Plc with a free float value of N1,837,568,665 as at 31 December 2021, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board. Principal Activities Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is a General Business and Special Risks Insurance underwriting firm fully capitalized in line with statutory requirements of the industry regulatory body - National Insurance Commission. The company underwrites Aviation, Oil and Gas, Marine Cargo and Hull and other non - life insurance underwriting including Motor, Fire and Special Perils, Goods-in-transit, Engineering Insurance and General Accident insurance businesses. The Company identifies prompt claims payment as a means to achieving customer satisfaction and therefore emphasizes prompt claims payment in its operations. The company also invests its available funds in interest bearing and highly liquid instruments to generate adequate returns to meet its claims obligations. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria. Its shares are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and have its registered office at Consolidated Hallmark House, 266, Ikorodu Road, Lagos. CHI PLC December 2021 Page 3