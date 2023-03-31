CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC
AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
COMPANY RC:168762
AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
CHI PLC December 2022
Page 1
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Corporate Information
Directors
Mr. Obinna Ekezie
Chairman
Mr. Eddie Efekoha
Managing Director/CEO
Mr. Babatunde Daramola
Executive Director-
Finance, Systems & Investment
Mrs. Mary Adeyanju
Executive Director-Operations
Prince Ben Onuora
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Adebola F. Odukale
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Shuaibu Idris
Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. Layi Fatona
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
Mrs. Rukevwe Falana
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
266, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Registered Office
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
266, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Registration Number
168762
Corporate Head Office
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
266, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Email: info@chiplc.com
Registrars
Meristem Registrars & Probate Services Ltd
213, Herbert Macaulay Road
Adekunle, Yaba Lagos
Tel: +234 (1) 8920491-2
Lagos
Bankers
Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
GTBank Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
FCMB
Auditors
SIAO (Chartered Accountants)
18b, Olu Holloway Road
Off Alfred Rewane Road Falomo- Ikoyi P.O.Box 55461, Falomo Ikoyi, Lagos.
Tel: +234 01 463 0871-2
website: www.siao-ng.com
E-mail: enquiries@siao-ng.com
CHI PLC December 2022
Page 2
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Corporate Information (Cont'd)
Actuary Ernst & Young
UBA House
10
th Floor
57 Marina Lagos
Tel: + 234 1 6314 54 3
Reinsurers
African Reinsurers Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Plc
WAICA Reinsurance Corporation
Subsidiaries
CHI Capital Limited
CHI Microinsurance Limited
33D Bishop Aboyade Cole Street
5A, Sawyer Close
Victoria Island
Obanikoro, Lagos
Hallmark Health Services Limited
264, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Grand Treasurers Limited
Plot 33D Bishop Aboyade Cole Street
Victoria Island Lagos
Branch Networks
Corporate Head Office
266, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Tel: +234-1-2912543
0700CHINSURANCE
O7OO24467872
e-mail:info@chiplc.com
website: www.chiplc.com
Regional Offices
Port Harcourt
Abuja
52, Emekuku Street
5
th Floor, Rivers Plaza and Mall
Amazing Grace Plaza
Plot 470 Abogo Largema Off Constitution Road
Tel: 09092861724, 09033543581
Central Business District, Abuja
porthacourt@chiplc.com
Tel: 09-2347965 Fax: 097804398
abuja@chiplc.com
Victoria Island Office
Plot 33D Bishop Aboyade Cole Street
Victoria Island Lagos
Tel:01-4618222
Fax 01-4618380
e-mail: info@chiplc.com
website:www.chiplc.com
CHI PLC December 2022
Page 3
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Branch Offices
Aba Office
Kaduna Office
4, Eziukwu Road
NK 9, Constitution Road
Tel: 08180001164
Kaduna
aba@chiplc.com
Tel: 08180001148
kaduna@chiplc.com
Owerri Office
Akure Office
5B Okigwe Road
3
rd Floor, Bank of Industry (BOI) House
Opp. Govt College Owerri
Alagbaka Akure
08180001162
Tel: 08180001154
owerri@chiplc.com
akure@chiplc.com
Kano Office
Warri Office
17, Zaria Road
179, Jakpa Road, Effurun
Gyadi Gyadi
Tel: 08180001157
Tel: 08180001146
warri@chiplc.com
kano@chiplc.com
Onitsha Office
Enugu Office
41, New Market Road Onitsha
77, Ogui Road
Tel: 08180001139
Tel: 08180001142
onitsha@chiplc.com
enugu@chiplc.com
Ibadan Office
1
st Floor, Navada Plaza
140/142 Liberty Stadium Road
Tel: 08180001152
ibadan@chiplc.com
CHI PLC December 2022
Page 4
Sales 2021
7 782 M
16,9 M
16,9 M
Net income 2021
791 M
1,72 M
1,72 M
Net cash 2021
2 801 M
6,09 M
6,09 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,8x
Yield 2021
2,53%
Capitalization
6 721 M
14,6 M
14,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,05x
EV / Sales 2021
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
199
Free-Float
41,3%
