Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHIPLC   NGHMARKINS04

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

(CHIPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
0.6200 NGN   +8.77%
02:18pConsolidated Hallmark Insurance : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/15Latitude Group fears 328,000 customer IDs stolen post 'malicious' cyber attack
RE
03/09Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Earningforcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/31/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

COMPANY RC:168762

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

2

Results at a Glance

5

Directors Report

6

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

19

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007

20

Report of the Independent Auditors

21

Report of the Audit Committee

27

General Information

28

Statement of Significant Accounting Policies

30

Statement of Consolidated Financial Position

54

Statement of Comprehensive Income

55

Statement of Change in Equity

56

Statement of Cash Flows

58

Notes to the Financial Statements

59

Segment information

88

Capital Management Policy

89

Management of Insurance and Financial Risk

95

Statement of Value Added

114

Five Years Financial Summary - Group

116

Five Years Financial Summary - Company

118

Revenue account - Underwriting Result per class of business

120

CHI PLC December 2022

Page 1

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Corporate Information

Directors

Mr. Obinna Ekezie

Chairman

Mr. Eddie Efekoha

Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Babatunde Daramola

Executive Director-

Finance, Systems & Investment

Mrs. Mary Adeyanju

Executive Director-Operations

Prince Ben Onuora

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Adebola F. Odukale

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Shuaibu Idris

Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Layi Fatona

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mrs. Rukevwe Falana

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

266, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Registered Office

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

266, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Registration Number

168762

Corporate Head Office

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

266, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Email: info@chiplc.com

Registrars

Meristem Registrars & Probate Services Ltd

213, Herbert Macaulay Road

Adekunle, Yaba Lagos

Tel: +234 (1) 8920491-2

Lagos

Bankers

Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

GTBank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

FCMB

Auditors

SIAO (Chartered Accountants)

18b, Olu Holloway Road

Off Alfred Rewane Road Falomo- Ikoyi P.O.Box 55461, Falomo Ikoyi, Lagos.

Tel: +234 01 463 0871-2

website: www.siao-ng.com

E-mail: enquiries@siao-ng.com

CHI PLC December 2022

Page 2

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Corporate Information (Cont'd)

ActuaryErnst & Young

UBA House

10th Floor

57 Marina Lagos

Tel: + 234 1 6314 543

Reinsurers

African Reinsurers Corporation

Continental Reinsurance Plc

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

Subsidiaries

CHI Capital Limited

CHI Microinsurance Limited

33D Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

5A, Sawyer Close

Victoria Island

Obanikoro, Lagos

Hallmark Health Services Limited

264, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Grand Treasurers Limited

Plot 33D Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

Victoria Island Lagos

Branch Networks

Corporate Head Office

266, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Tel: +234-1-2912543

0700CHINSURANCE

O7OO24467872

e-mail:info@chiplc.com

website: www.chiplc.com

Regional Offices

Port Harcourt

Abuja

52, Emekuku Street

5th Floor, Rivers Plaza and Mall

Amazing Grace Plaza

Plot 470 Abogo Largema Off Constitution Road

Tel: 09092861724, 09033543581

Central Business District, Abuja

porthacourt@chiplc.com

Tel: 09-2347965 Fax: 097804398

abuja@chiplc.com

Victoria Island Office

Plot 33D Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

Victoria Island Lagos

Tel:01-4618222

Fax 01-4618380

e-mail: info@chiplc.com

website:www.chiplc.com

CHI PLC December 2022

Page 3

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Branch Offices

Aba Office

Kaduna Office

4, Eziukwu Road

NK 9, Constitution Road

Tel: 08180001164

Kaduna

aba@chiplc.com

Tel: 08180001148

kaduna@chiplc.com

Owerri Office

Akure Office

5B Okigwe Road

3rd Floor, Bank of Industry (BOI) House

Opp. Govt College Owerri

Alagbaka Akure

08180001162

Tel: 08180001154

owerri@chiplc.com

akure@chiplc.com

Kano Office

Warri Office

17, Zaria Road

179, Jakpa Road, Effurun

Gyadi Gyadi

Tel: 08180001157

Tel: 08180001146

warri@chiplc.com

kano@chiplc.com

Onitsha Office

Enugu Office

41, New Market Road Onitsha

77, Ogui Road

Tel: 08180001139

Tel: 08180001142

onitsha@chiplc.com

enugu@chiplc.com

Ibadan Office

1st Floor, Navada Plaza

140/142 Liberty Stadium Road

Tel: 08180001152

ibadan@chiplc.com

CHI PLC December 2022

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:17:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC
02:18pConsolidated Hallmark Insurance : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/15Latitude Group fears 328,000 customer IDs stolen post 'malicious' cyber attack
RE
03/09Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Earningforcast
PU
02/20Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Notice of board meeting
PU
02/02Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/30Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/13Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Earnings forecast
PU
2022Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022Consolidated Hallmark Insurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 782 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 791 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2021 2 801 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 6 721 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eddie A. Efekoha Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Babatunde Daramola CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Obinna Ekezie Chairman
Orjiako Jimalex Director-Technical Division
Mary Adeyanju Director & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC-7.46%15
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.89%39 646
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-11.09%37 807
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-21.22%36 551
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-19.10%28 727
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.8.00%25 132
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer