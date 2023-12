Consolidated Uranium Inc.(TSXV:CUR) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Consolidated Uranium Inc. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Australia, Canada and the United States of America. Its projects include Tony M Mine, Daneros Mine, Rim Mine, Sage Plain, Colorado Leases, Coles Hill, Matoush, Mountain Lake, Dieter Lake, Ben Lomond, Milo, Gidyea Creek, West Newcastle Range/Teddy Mountain/Ardmore East, Yarranna, Laguna Salada, and Huemul Project. The Tony M Mine is an underground mine located in the Henry Mountain Basin 5 miles north of Ticaboo, Utah. The Daneros Mine is an underground mine located in the White Canyon Mining district in San Juan County, Utah. The Rim Mine is located in the Uravan Mineral Belt 15 miles northeast of Montecello, Utah. The Matoush project is located in the Otish Mountans of the prolific mining region of Quebec, Canada. The Mountain Lake project is located in Nunavut, Canada within the Hornby Bay Basin.

Sector Uranium