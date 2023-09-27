By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were lower in midday trading Wednesday after a brief and slight rise earlier in the morning. The utilities, communications and materials sectors were posting the greatest declines, offsetting gains primarily in tech and energy.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.36% to 19486.20. Meanwhile, the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.41% to 1168.84, erasing all gains the index had made in 2023.

IsoEnergy and Consolidated Uranium have agreed to a share-for-share merger to create one of the world's largest globally diversified uranium companies with projects in prolific uranium jurisdictions. On the news, IsoEnergy shares fell by 11% to 4.28 Canadian dollars ($3.17), while shares of Consolidated Uranium rose by 8.9% to C$2.08.

Other market movers:

A.G.F. Management shares rose by 2% to C$7.33 after it reported a rise in third-quarter profit thanks to higher revenue and assets under management which continued to grow in the period.

Shares in Eminent Gold were 7.4% higher at C$0.29 after it said that it has acquired a new property in Nevada with over 100 gold deposit claims over 890 hectares of land.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-23 1217ET