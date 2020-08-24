Log in
Consolidated Water : Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

08/24/2020 | 08:32am EDT

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.

The cash dividend is payable October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2020.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-declares-fourth-quarter-cash-dividend-301116383.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
