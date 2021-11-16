Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWCO   KYG237731073

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

(CWCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Water : Reports Q3 2021 Results - Form 8-K

11/16/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Water Reports Q3 2021 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, November 15, 2021 -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.(Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Quarterly and first nine-month comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Financial and Operational Highlights

Retail revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $5.2 million and bulk revenue increased 13% to $6.9 million.
For the first nine months of 2021, revenue totaled $50.2 million, which included bulk revenue up 8% to $19.8 million and services revenue up 6% to $10.5 million.
As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.4 million, working capital was $69.3 million, debt was $0.2 million, with stockholders' equity at $157.4 million.
Paid $1.3 million in dividends in Q3 2021.
PERC Water continued to expand its recurring revenues by signing a five-year wastewater plant maintenance services contract with a gaming and live entertainment business in Southern California.

Management Commentary

"The continued cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman due to the global pandemic resulted in our retail segment revenue up only about 5% compared to the same year ago quarter, on about a 1% increase in volume, yet still far below historical levels," commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. "However, our bulk water segment increased 13% to $6.9 million, performing better than anticipated.

"Our manufacturing segment revenue generated by our Aerex subsidiary decreased as a result of reduced orders from a major customer. Although it is important to note that all the manufacturing revenue we recognized for the quarter was from new customers and/or products. In fact, we generated manufacturing revenue of $3.2 million from new customers and products for the first nine months of the year. This was the result of a strengthened manufacturing sales team at Aerex, which is focused on new market sectors to diversify our product mix and customer base.

"Like many companies, our manufacturing segment has been adversely affected by supply chain challenges, including material shortages, price increases and logistical delays. This has pushed out to next year certain orders we had expected to complete in the last half of 2021. As a result, we expect revenue for our manufacturing segment for the second half of 2021 to be about equal to the first half.

1

"We continue to build manufacturing backlog and have refocused on the municipal water market which has been active and is expected to benefit significantly from the recently passed federal infrastructure funding bill. We are actively rebuilding our municipality relationships and sales channels, with this supporting greater revenue diversification.

"Our services revenue increased 6% to $10.5 million for the first nine months of the year, which accounted for 21% of overall revenue compared to 17% for the same year-ago period. This was driven by growth in our PERC Water subsidiary.

"During the quarter, PERC continued to grow its recurring revenues by signing a five-year contract to provide operating and maintenance services for the wastewater plant of a gaming and live entertainment business in Southern California. New project opportunities for PERC, both sole-sourced and competitively bid, continue to be strong and include bids for two major projects that were submitted in the first nine months of this year.

"We expect to hear whether PERC was selected for these projects by early next year. But based on this overall increased bidding activity that reflects strengthening market demand, we believe PERC's performance for 2022 will exceed this year as new water treatment projects come to market after the lull due to the pandemic.

"Near the end of October, the Cayman Islands government announced that the country will reopen its borders for nearly all vaccinated travelers this Saturday, November 20th. We see the reopening as a major step toward the reopening of hotels and resorts in Grand Cayman and expect a gradual return to normalcy for our retail water segment. The Bahamas remains open to tourism, and we are seeing increased marketing activity to tourists.

"We believe our strong balance sheet and liquidity enables us to ride out the continued adverse economic impacts of the pandemic, while enabling us to fund growth initiatives. We see the increase in PERC's bidding activity and the increased project activity in our markets as potential major catalysts for our growth in 2022 and thereafter."

Q3 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 declined by7% to $16.4 million from $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decline reflects decreases of $141,000 in services segment revenue and $2.2 million in manufacturing segment revenue. The decrease in revenue for these segments was partially offset by an increase of $254,000 in retail segment revenue and $807,000 in bulk revenue.

Retail revenue increased due to a 1% increase in the volume of water sold by Cayman Water. The sales volumes for both 2021 and 2020 are significantly below the historical volumes for the retail segment prior to 2020 due to the continuing cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from border restrictions initiated in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was attributable to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas' rates.

The decrease in services revenue was due to a decline in plant construction revenue of $525,000, partially offset by an increase of $385,000 in revenue from operating and maintenance contracts attributable to new contracts.

The decrease in manufacturing revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was due to the loss of orders from Aerex's former largest customer.

2

Gross profit decreased 8% to $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $6.2 million for the same year-ago quarter, with gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreasing from 35.2% to 34.7%.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders was $1.4 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2021, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $286,000 or $0.02 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $1.4 million or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.4 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $41.2 million as of June 30, 2021.

First Nine Months 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 was $50.2 million, down 13% compared to $57.5 million for the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $1.6 million in the retail segment and $7.7 million in the manufacturing segment. The decrease in total revenue was partially offset by increases of $1.5 million in the bulk segment and $572,000 in the services segment.

Retail revenue decreased due to the volume of water sold, which decreased by 9%. This sales volume decrease is due to the continuing cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from border restrictions initiated in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in manufacturing segment revenue was due to the loss of orders from Aerex's former largest customer.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase of $2.7 million in revenue from operating and maintenance contracts attributable to new contracts, which served to more than offset a decline in plant construction revenue of $2.1 million.

The increase in bulk segment revenue is attributable to an increase of 3% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas and an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas' rates.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 was $17.9 million or 35.6% of total revenue, down 19% from $22.0 million or 38.2% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $1.2 million or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2021, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $390,000 or $(0.03) per basic and fully diluted share, down from net income of $3.2 million or $0.21 per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.

3

Third Quarter Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total

Revenue

$

5,247,042

$

6,868,134

$

3,210,584

$

1,087,386

$

16,413,146

Cost of revenue

2,745,796

4,628,386

2,410,430

937,935

10,722,547

Gross profit

2,501,246

2,239,748

800,154

149,451

5,690,599

General and administrative expenses

3,067,696

313,420

758,540

219,384

4,359,040

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net

612

-

-

-

612

Income (loss) from operations

$

(565,838)

$

1,926,328

$

41,614

$

(69,933)

1,332,171

Other income, net

152,168

Income before income taxes

1,484,339

Benefit from income taxes

(11,230)

Net income from continuing operations

1,495,569

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests

131,609

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

1,363,960

Net loss from discontinued operations

(1,078,367)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$

285,593

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total

Revenue

$

4,993,069

$

6,061,475

$

3,351,935

$

3,259,778

$

17,666,257

Cost of revenue

2,586,901

4,400,717

2,513,272

1,949,731

11,450,621

Gross profit

2,406,168

1,660,758

838,663

1,310,047

6,215,636

General and administrative expenses

3,367,802

382,662

728,829

330,723

4,810,016

Loss on asset dispositions and impairments, net

-

-

(984)

-

(984)

Income (loss) from operations

$

(961,634)

$

1,278,096

$

108,850

$

979,324

1,404,636

Other income, net

245,492

Income before income taxes

1,650,128

Benefit from income taxes

(263,165)

Net income from continuing operations

1,913,293

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

101,137

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

1,812,156

Net loss from discontinued operations

(377,321)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$

1,434,835

4

First Nine Months Segment Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total

Revenue

$

16,633,137

$

19,826,075

$

10,514,669

$

3,244,106

$

50,217,987

Cost of revenue

8,235,699

13,170,333

8,010,767

2,919,226

32,336,025

Gross profit

8,397,438

6,655,742

2,503,902

324,880

17,881,962

General and administrative expenses

9,757,179

994,779

2,152,145

943,727

13,847,830

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net

(246,028)

1,500

(433)

(2,900,000)

(3,144,961)

Income (loss) from operations

$

(1,605,769)

$

5,662,463

$

351,324

$

(3,518,847)

889,171

Other income, net

699,890

Income before income taxes

1,589,061

Benefit from income taxes

(20,735)

Net income from continuing operations

1,609,796

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests

457,540

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

1,152,256

Net loss from discontinued operations

(1,542,540)

Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$

(390,284)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total

Revenue

$

18,216,797

$

18,368,156

$

9,942,748

$

10,951,524

$

57,479,225

Cost of revenue

8,343,018

12,906,606

7,418,305

6,852,196

35,520,125

Gross profit

9,873,779

5,461,550

2,524,443

4,099,328

21,959,100

General and administrative expenses

10,008,423

935,808

2,112,869

1,005,838

14,062,938

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net

-

200

3,801

-

4,001

Income (loss) from operations

$

(134,644)

$

4,525,942

$

415,375

$

3,093,490

7,900,163

Other income, net

533,710

Income before income taxes

8,433,873

Provision for income taxes

147,186

Net income from continuing operations

8,286,687

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests

642,289

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

7,644,398

Net loss from discontinued operations

(4,448,798)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$

3,195,600

5

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 10161781

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 23, 2021, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10161781

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (v) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company's business; and (vi) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors - SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

6

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact
Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

7


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,397,593

$

43,794,150

Certificate of deposit

2,500,000

-

Accounts receivable, net

26,381,981

21,483,976

Inventory

2,545,998

3,214,178

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,300,999

2,412,282

Contract assets

483,190

516,521

Current assets of discontinued operations

770,645

1,511,099

Total current assets

76,380,406

72,932,206

Property, plant and equipment, net

53,720,792

57,687,984

Construction in progress

760,079

440,384

Inventory, noncurrent

4,485,284

4,506,842

Investment in OC-BVI

1,698,069

2,092,146

Goodwill

10,425,013

13,325,013

Intangible assets, net

3,564,166

4,148,333

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,855,346

1,329,561

Other assets

1,796,287

1,926,594

Long-term assets of discontinued operations

21,129,171

21,166,489

Total assets

$

176,814,613

$

179,555,552

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$

3,151,005

$

2,856,127

Accounts payable - related parties

204,285

200,558

Accrued compensation

1,488,891

1,434,106

Dividends payable

1,317,987

1,300,022

Current maturities of operating leases

563,154

455,788

Current portion of long-term debt

54,698

42,211

Contract liabilities

45,232

461,870

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

252,720

188,434

Total current liabilities

7,077,972

6,939,116

Long-term debt, noncurrent

136,231

126,338

Deferred tax liabilities

1,279,910

1,440,809

Noncurrent operating leases

2,321,551

982,076

Net liability arising from put/call options

582,000

690,000

Other liabilities

141,000

362,165

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

-

2,499

Total liabilities

11,538,664

10,543,003

Commitments and contingencies

Equity

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity

Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 30,916 and 31,068 shares, respectively

18,550

18,641

Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,210,699 and 15,143,683 shares, respectively

9,126,419

9,086,210

Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

87,585,156

86,893,486

Retained earnings

60,634,661

64,910,709

Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity

157,364,786

160,909,046

Non-controlling interests

7,911,163

8,103,503

Total equity

165,275,949

169,012,549

Total liabilities and equity

$

176,814,613

$

179,555,552

8

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

16,413,146

$

17,666,257

$

50,217,987

$

57,479,225

Cost of revenue (including purchases from related parties of $104,813 and $361,004 for the three months ended, and $390,196 and $1,225,668 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

10,722,547

11,450,621

32,336,025

35,520,125

Gross profit

5,690,599

6,215,636

17,881,962

21,959,100

General and administrative expenses (including purchases from related parties of $24,231 and $0 for the three months ended, and $52,959 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

4,359,040

4,810,016

13,847,830

14,062,938

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net

612

(984)

(3,144,961)

4,001

Income from operations

1,332,171

1,404,636

889,171

7,900,163

Other income (expense):

Interest income

168,880

164,761

503,889

411,020

Interest expense

(2,216)

(2,069)

(7,714)

(7,413)

Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI

6,075

6,075

16,200

30,375

Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI

17,717

22,411

44,223

82,387

Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options

(54,000)

39,000

108,000

(42,000)

Other

15,712

15,314

35,292

59,341

Other income, net

152,168

245,492

699,890

533,710

Income before income taxes

1,484,339

1,650,128

1,589,061

8,433,873

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(11,230)

(263,165)

(20,735)

147,186

Net income from continuing operations

1,495,569

1,913,293

1,609,796

8,286,687

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests

131,609

101,137

457,540

642,289

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

1,363,960

1,812,156

1,152,256

7,644,398

Total loss from discontinued operations

(1,078,367)

(377,321)

(1,542,540)

(4,448,798)

Net income (loss) attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$

285,593

$

1,434,835

$

(390,284)

$

3,195,600

Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders

Continuing operations

$

0.09

$

0.12

$

0.07

$

0.51

Discontinued operations

(0.07)

(0.03)

(0.10)

(0.30)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.02

$

0.09

$

(0.03)

$

0.21

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders

Continuing operations

$

0.09

$

0.12

$

0.07

$

0.50

Discontinued operations

(0.07)

(0.03)

(0.10)

(0.29)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.02

$

0.09

$

(0.03)

$

0.21

Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares

$

0.085

$

0.085

$

0.26

$

0.26

Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:

Basic earnings per share

15,209,432

15,120,983

15,204,220

15,116,681

Diluted earnings per share

15,351,882

15,273,529

15,345,120

15,270,494

9

Disclaimer

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 15:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
10:47aCONSOLIDATED WATER : Reports Q3 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/15CONSOLIDATED WATER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/15CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
11/15Earnings Flash (CWCO) CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. Reports Q3 Revenue $16.4M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
11/15Consolidated Water Reports Q3 2021 Results
GL
11/15Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/05Consolidated Water's PERC Water Receives Southwest Membrane Operator Association's Outs..
GL
11/05Consolidated Water's PERC Water Receives Southwest Membrane Operator Association's Outs..
GL
11/02CONSOLIDATED WATER SETS THIRD QUARTE : 00 a.m. ET
AQ
09/30CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,4 M - -
Net income 2021 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,40 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick W. McTaggart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Sasnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wilmer F. Pergande Chairman
Armando Averhoff Vice President-Information Technology
Ramjeet Jerrybandan Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.-6.14%173
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.12.52%31 348
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-28.37%8 393
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.25.20%4 820
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-7.69%3 747
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.19.38%2 665