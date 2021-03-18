Log in
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

(CWCO)
Consolidated Water Sets 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

03/18/2021 | 08:31am EDT
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 10153293

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 8, 2021, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10153293

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick W. McTaggart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Sasnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wilmer F. Pergande Chairman
Armando Averhoff Vice President-Information Technology
Ramjeet Jerrybandan Secretary & Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.19.50%222
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-9.18%25 458
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED3.15%12 022
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.32%4 000
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.1.17%3 854
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.7.29%2 365
