Consolidated Water : to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference, December 10-11, 2020

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference being held virtually on December 10-11, 2020.

Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart, and executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference on December 10-11, 2020.

Management will provide a company overview and discuss its recently reported third quarter 2020 results. Revenue increased 11.2% to $17.7 million, driving a return to profitability. Management will also discuss the company's new PERC Water subsidiary, which provides design, engineering, construction and management services for water treatment infrastructure in the U.S. PERC provides a platform to expand the company's core business of designing, constructing and operating desalination plants to North America.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Bank of America representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

