Consolidated Woodjam Copper : Woodjam Project Drilling Program Update

Vancouver, B.C. October 19, 2020 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ('Woodjam' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: WCC ) is continuing the drilling program for the Deerhorn Zone at its 100% owned 64,000 hectare Woodjam project located 50 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, BC. The first hole, DH-20-71, has been completed at 380.50 m and the samples are in the lab. The drill was moved to the second drill site at Deerhorn and is progressing well. This hole is being drilled at minus 85 degrees (near-vertical) into the central portion of the zone and is intended to test the depth of mineralization below levels previously drilled. The hole was at 529.00 m at the beginning of todays' day-shift. A third drill site has been prepared further to the southeast from the first two holes and will give another cross-cut of the zone there. Further drilling is being planned as the program progresses.

An IP survey crew has been mobilized to the Woodjam Project and will be extending and in-filling a previous survey on the Megaton target which is an extension of the Southeast Zone IP anomaly. Prior to Woodjam completing the IP survey extending the Southeast Zone anomaly Gold Fields had drilled a hole on the Megaton property without the benefit of IP. That hole returned an intercept of 121.00 m of 0.11% copper with strong potassium feldspar alteration in intrusive phases similar to the Southeast Zone. The subsequent IP survey showed this hole to lie just outside the IP anomaly boundary.

Deerhorn is one of four zones of gold-enriched mineralization occurring in structural zones above and related to the larger Southeast Zone copper-gold-molybdenum deposit. Former option partner, Gold Fields Limited, published NI 43-101 resources in 2013 for the Southeast Zone and two of the gold enriched 'satellite' zones, Deerhorn and Takom. The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% copper contains 516,200 ounces of gold. Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2008 a total of 70 drill holes averaging 286 meters in length have been completed. Well mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 meters grading 1.26 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu, hole DH11-30 with 146.3 meters grading 1.2 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu (ending in mineralization) and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 meters grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu (including 58.0 meters grading 2.71 g/t Au and 0.40 % Cu).

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC)trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power and.

