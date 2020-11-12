Consolidated Zinc : Letter to Shareholders – Notice of General Meeting

12 November 2020

Dear Shareholders

General Meeting of Consolidated Zinc Limited to be held on Monday, 14 December 2020 at 10:00am (AWST)

You are invited to attend the extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders of Consolidated Zinc Limited (Company) (ASX: CZL) to be held at Level 2, 35 Outram Street, West Perth, WA (Location) on Monday, 14 December 2020 at 10:00am (AWST) (Meeting).

In accordance with section 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020, the Company will not be sending to Shareholders a hard copy of the notice of Meeting (Notice). Instead, a copy of the Notice will be made available electronically as follows:

via the Company's website at www.consolidatedzinc.com.au;

www.consolidatedzinc.com.au; via the Company's ASX announcements page at https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=CZL&timeframe= Y&year=2020; and

https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=CZL&timeframe= Y&year=2020; and if you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, an electronic link will be sent to your nominated email address.

The Company will be conducting the Meeting at the Location without the use of video conferencing technology. With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company considers the health and safety of Shareholders, advisors and staff to be paramount. As such, the Company has put in place measures to adhere to physical distancing requirements set by the government authorities for the Meeting.

The Resolution identified in the Notice will be voted upon by poll. If a Shareholder wishes to vote on the Resolution identified in the Notice, they must attend the Meeting in person or by proxy. Shareholders who do not wish to vote at the Meeting are encouraged to appoint a proxy prior to the Meeting. The proxy form is provided within the Notice and should be filled out with specific instructions on how the Shareholder's vote is to be exercised in relation to the Resolution and the proxy must follow such instructions. The Notice sets out instructions on how to properly complete and send the proxy form to the Company or submit your vote online.

If you are unable to access the Notice through the abovementioned means, or for any other reason, please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9322 3406 or at aitaliano@consolidatedzinc.com.aubetween 9:00am to 5:00pm (AWST) on Monday to Friday to arrange to access a copy of the Notice.

Yours sincerely

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary

Consolidated Zinc Limited

Level 2, 35 Outram Street, West Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box 692, West Perth WA Australia 6872 T: +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359