Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Consolidated Zinc Limited    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.004 AUD   0.00%
12:05aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to Shareholders – Notice of General Meeting
PU
12:05aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Notice of Meeting – December 2020
PU
12:05aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Share consolidation – Appendix 3A.3
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Zinc : Notice of Meeting – December 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 12:05am EST

Consolidated Zinc Limited

ACN 118 554 359

Notice of Meeting

Notice is given that a general meeting of the Company will be held at:

Time

10:00am (AWST)

Date

Monday, 14 December 2020

Place

Level 2, 35 Outram Street

West Perth WA 6005

Important: This Notice is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you are in any doubt or have any questions about this document, you should promptly consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

Notice of Meeting

Notice is given that a general meeting of Consolidated Zinc Limited ACN 118 554 359 (Company) will be held at 10.00am (AWST) on Monday, 14 December 2020 at Level 2, 35 Outram Street West Perth WA 6005.

Agenda

1 Capital Consolidation

Resolution 1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 254H of the Corporations Act, Listing Rules 7.20, 7.21 and 7.22.1, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to consolidate its capital on a 1 for 15 basis so that every:

  1. 15 Shares are consolidated into 1 Share;
  2. 15 Options are consolidated into 1 Option;
  3. 15 Performance Rights are consolidated into 1 Performance Right; and
  4. Convertible Note is consolidated on analogous terms,

with any fractional entitlements to Shares rounded down to the nearest whole number, with effect from 15 December 2020, and otherwise as described in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting entitlements

The Company has determined that, in accordance with section 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), for the purposes of the Meeting, Shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are the registered holders at 10:00am (AWST) on Saturday, 12 December 2020. Accordingly, Share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Voting instructions

Votes at the Meeting may be given personally or by proxy, attorney or representative.

A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

The Proxy Form sent with this Notice should be used for the Meeting.

Each Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the Meeting may appoint up to 2 persons to act as proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise. If a Shareholder does not specify the proportion or number of that Shareholder's votes that each proxy may exercise, then each proxy will be entitled to exercise half of that Shareholder's votes. An additional Proxy Form will be supplied by the Company on request. No Shareholder may appoint more than 2 proxies.

2

In the case of a Shareholder who is an individual, a Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the individual or their attorney duly authorised in writing and, in the case of a member that is a corporation, a Proxy Form must be executed by the corporation under common seal, pursuant to section 127 of the Corporations Act or under the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney.

Any Shareholder may by power of attorney appoint an attorney to act on his or her behalf and such power of attorney or a certified copy of it must be received by the Company in accordance with this Notice.

Any corporation that is a Shareholder may appoint a representative to attend and vote for that corporation at the Meeting. Appointments of corporate representatives must be received by the Company in accordance with this Notice or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative.

Any directed proxies that are not voted on a poll at the Meeting by a Shareholder's appointed proxy will automatically default to the Chair, who is required to vote proxies as directed on a poll.

Proxy Forms (including any instruments under which they have been executed) and powers of attorney granted by Shareholders must be lodged with the Company's share registry, Link Market Services, by:

  1. post to Link Market Services, Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW 1235;
  2. hand at Link Market Services, 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes, NSW 2138;
  3. visiting linkmarketservices.com.auand following the links; or
  4. facsimile to +61 2 9287 0309,

so that they are received no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting.

The Chair intends to exercise all available proxies in favour of the Resolution, unless the Shareholder has expressly indicated a different voting intention.

Document components

This document includes this Notice and the accompanying Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form.

Authorisation

By order of the Board.

Anthony Italiano

Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

12 November 2020

Explanatory Statement

This Explanatory Statement sets out the information which the Directors believe is material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolution.

1 COVID-19 relief

In accordance with section 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not send hard copies of this Notice to Shareholders. Instead, this Notice can be viewed or downloaded via the Company's website at consolidatedzinc.com.au.

2 Capital Consolidation

  1. Background
    Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder approval for the Company to consolidate its capital on a 1 for 15 basis (Consolidation) to give the Company a more appropriate capital structure going forward.
    At the date of this Notice, the Company has 3,170,675,383 Shares on issue which closed at $0.004 each on 11 November 2020. The Company also has Options, Performance Rights and Convertible Notes on issue.
  2. Section 254 of the Corporations Act
    Section 254H of the Corporations Act provides that a company may convert all or any of its shares into a larger or smaller number by resolution passed in a general meeting. The conversion takes effect on the day the resolution is passed (unless a later date is specified in the resolution).
    If passed, the Company will lodge a copy of this Resolution with ASIC within 1 month of the Meeting.
  3. Listing Rules
    The Listing Rules summarised below also apply to a capital consolidation undertaken by a company.
    1. Listing Rule 7.20
      The company must disclose:
      1. the effect of the consolidation on the number of securities and the amount paid (if any) on them;
      2. the proposed treatment of any fractional entitlements; and
      3. the proposed treatment of any convertible securities.
    3. Listing Rule 7.21
      Convertible securities (other than options) must be consolidated so that the holder will not receive a benefit that shareholders do not receive.
    4. Listing Rule 7.22.1
      Options must be consolidated on the same ratio as shares, with the exercise price adjusted at the inverse ratio.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
12:05aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to Shareholders – Notice of General Meeting
PU
12:05aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Notice of Meeting – December 2020
PU
12:05aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Share consolidation – Appendix 3A.3
PU
11/02CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Operations Update
PU
10/29CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Quarterly Cashflow Report – September 2020
PU
10/29CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2020
PU
10/20CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in directors interest – Andrew Richards
PU
10/20CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in directors interest – Angela Pankhurst
PU
10/20CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in directors interest – Brad Marwood
PU
10/19CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 7,59 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
Net income 2019 -1,16 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2019 0,76 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,89x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 9,22 M 9,23 M
EV / Sales 2018 43,7x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Zinc Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew Lehane Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Angela M. Pankhurst Non-Executive Director
Steven Paul Boda Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED-48.52%9
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.05%42 695
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION27.45%41 870
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.51.07%28 796
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.90%12 912
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.76%9 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group