Consolidated Zinc : Notice of Meeting – December 2020
0
11/12/2020 | 12:05am EST
Consolidated Zinc Limited
ACN 118 554 359
Notice of Meeting
Notice is given that a general meeting of the Company will be held at:
Time
10:00am (AWST)
Date
Monday, 14 December 2020
Place
Level 2, 35 Outram Street
West Perth WA 6005
Important: This Notice is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you are in any doubt or have any questions about this document, you should promptly consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.
Notice of Meeting
Notice is given that a general meeting of Consolidated Zinc Limited ACN 118 554 359 (Company) will be held at 10.00am (AWST) on Monday, 14 December 2020 at Level 2, 35 Outram Street West Perth WA 6005.
Agenda
1 Capital Consolidation
Resolution 1
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 254H of the Corporations Act, Listing Rules 7.20, 7.21 and 7.22.1, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to consolidate its capital on a 1 for 15 basis so that every:
15 Shares are consolidated into 1 Share;
15 Options are consolidated into 1 Option;
15 Performance Rights are consolidated into 1 Performance Right; and
Convertible Note is consolidated on analogous terms,
with any fractional entitlements to Shares rounded down to the nearest whole number, with effect from 15 December 2020, and otherwise as described in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting entitlements
The Company has determined that, in accordance with section 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), for the purposes of the Meeting, Shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are the registered holders at 10:00am (AWST) on Saturday, 12 December 2020. Accordingly, Share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Voting instructions
Votes at the Meeting may be given personally or by proxy, attorney or representative.
A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.
The Proxy Form sent with this Notice should be used for the Meeting.
Each Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the Meeting may appoint up to 2 persons to act as proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise. If a Shareholder does not specify the proportion or number of that Shareholder's votes that each proxy may exercise, then each proxy will be entitled to exercise half of that Shareholder's votes. An additional Proxy Form will be supplied by the Company on request. No Shareholder may appoint more than 2 proxies.
2
In the case of a Shareholder who is an individual, a Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the individual or their attorney duly authorised in writing and, in the case of a member that is a corporation, a Proxy Form must be executed by the corporation under common seal, pursuant to section 127 of the Corporations Act or under the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney.
Any Shareholder may by power of attorney appoint an attorney to act on his or her behalf and such power of attorney or a certified copy of it must be received by the Company in accordance with this Notice.
Any corporation that is a Shareholder may appoint a representative to attend and vote for that corporation at the Meeting. Appointments of corporate representatives must be received by the Company in accordance with this Notice or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative.
Any directed proxies that are not voted on a poll at the Meeting by a Shareholder's appointed proxy will automatically default to the Chair, who is required to vote proxies as directed on a poll.
Proxy Forms (including any instruments under which they have been executed) and powers of attorney granted by Shareholders must be lodged with the Company's share registry, Link Market Services, by:
post to Link Market Services, Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW 1235;
hand at Link Market Services, 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes, NSW 2138;
so that they are received no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting.
The Chair intends to exercise all available proxies in favour of the Resolution, unless the Shareholder has expressly indicated a different voting intention.
Document components
This document includes this Notice and the accompanying Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form.
Authorisation
By order of the Board.
Anthony Italiano
Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
12 November 2020
Explanatory Statement
This Explanatory Statement sets out the information which the Directors believe is material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolution.
1 COVID-19 relief
In accordance with section 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not send hard copies of this Notice to Shareholders. Instead, this Notice can be viewed or downloaded via the Company's website atconsolidatedzinc.com.au.
2 Capital Consolidation
Background
Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder approval for the Company to consolidate its capital on a 1 for 15 basis (Consolidation) to give the Company a more appropriate capital structure going forward.
At the date of this Notice, the Company has 3,170,675,383 Shares on issue which closed at $0.004 each on 11 November 2020. The Company also has Options, Performance Rights and Convertible Notes on issue.
Section 254 of the Corporations Act
Section 254H of the Corporations Act provides that a company may convert all or any of its shares into a larger or smaller number by resolution passed in a general meeting. The conversion takes effect on the day the resolution is passed (unless a later date is specified in the resolution).
If passed, the Company will lodge a copy of this Resolution with ASIC within 1 month of the Meeting.
Listing Rules
The Listing Rules summarised below also apply to a capital consolidation undertaken by a company.
Listing Rule 7.20
The company must disclose:
the effect of the consolidation on the number of securities and the amount paid (if any) on them;
the proposed treatment of any fractional entitlements; and
the proposed treatment of any convertible securities.
Listing Rule 7.21
Convertible securities (other than options) must be consolidated so that the holder will not receive a benefit that shareholders do not receive.
Listing Rule 7.22.1
Options must be consolidated on the same ratio as shares, with the exercise price adjusted at the inverse ratio.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:04:04 UTC