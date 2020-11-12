Consolidated Zinc : Notice of Meeting – December 2020

Notice of Meeting

Notice is given that a general meeting of Consolidated Zinc Limited ACN 118 554 359 (Company) will be held at 10.00am (AWST) on Monday, 14 December 2020 at Level 2, 35 Outram Street West Perth WA 6005.

Agenda

1 Capital Consolidation

Resolution 1

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 254H of the Corporations Act, Listing Rules 7.20, 7.21 and 7.22.1, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to consolidate its capital on a 1 for 15 basis so that every:

15 Shares are consolidated into 1 Share; 15 Options are consolidated into 1 Option; 15 Performance Rights are consolidated into 1 Performance Right; and Convertible Note is consolidated on analogous terms,

with any fractional entitlements to Shares rounded down to the nearest whole number, with effect from 15 December 2020, and otherwise as described in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting entitlements

The Company has determined that, in accordance with section 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), for the purposes of the Meeting, Shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are the registered holders at 10:00am (AWST) on Saturday, 12 December 2020. Accordingly, Share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Voting instructions

Votes at the Meeting may be given personally or by proxy, attorney or representative.

A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

The Proxy Form sent with this Notice should be used for the Meeting.

Each Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the Meeting may appoint up to 2 persons to act as proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise. If a Shareholder does not specify the proportion or number of that Shareholder's votes that each proxy may exercise, then each proxy will be entitled to exercise half of that Shareholder's votes. An additional Proxy Form will be supplied by the Company on request. No Shareholder may appoint more than 2 proxies.