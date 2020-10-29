Consolidated Zinc : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2020

30 October 2020
Quarterly Activities Report
September 2020
-
Permits granted for tailings storage facility enabling on-site processing at Plomosas: o Economic assessment of refurbishment of on-siteprocessing plant, positive
-
-
Entitlement issue to raise A$2.038 million (before costs) to fund refurbishment commenced, closed over-subscribed in October.
-
Operations improved significantly, with steady state operations re-established:
-
-
10,053 tonnes ore mined grading 12.2% zinc 7.9%, lead and 48 g/t silver.
-
10,352 tonnes of ore processed at 12.2% zinc, 7.9% lead and 48g/t silver.
-
-
Payable metal sold, 811 tonnes of zinc and 245 tonnes of lead in concentrate.
-
Inventory stockpiles at quarter end:
-
-
745 tonnes of high-graderun-of-mine ore available for processing.
-
-
70 tonnes zinc concentrate & 87 tonnes lead concentrate available for sale.
-
C1 cash cost of payable zinc sold $1.05/lb for quarter, year to date $0.98/lb.
-
No material impacts on the operations due to COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Gold exploration field work preparations progressed.
All references in this report are to US$, unless otherwise stated.
Figure 1: The Plomosas processing plant before refurbishment
Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX or "the Company") is pleased to present its September 2020 quarterly activities report.
ON-SITE PROCESSING - TSF APPROVAL AND PROCESSING PLANT REFURBISHMENT PLANS
After receiving approval to construct a tailings storage facility (TSF) at Plomosas in August 2020, the Company planned and assessed refurbishment of the existing processing plant at Plomosas. The assessment indicated a positive return on investment from refurbishing the Plomosas processing plant and constructing the TSF.
The application for the TSF was submitted in 2018 but, due to the recent history in Latin America with old dams failing, the Mexican government reviewed their approval process and revised the legislative framework, which delayed the approval. CZL are very pleased to have secured the permits for the TSF.
The refurbishment was based on a flowsheet that is designed for the Plomosas ore. The Company expects that the consolidation of operations on-site at Plomosas will have benefits beyond cost reduction and improved production, including safety and other risk mitigation.
OPERATIONS - PLOMOSAS MINE, CHIHUAHUA STATE, MEXICO (100% OWNED)
Mining
During the quarter, 10,053 tonnes of ore were mined at Plomosas, which was higher than the first quarter production of 9,987 tonnes, despite operations being impacted during August by the poor availability of key equipment and spare parts, some of which were due to delayed supply from suppliers and manufacturers who were shut down during the second quarter.
Stope mining proceeded at the Semi-Oxide Ore (SOX) stopes between level 7 and Level 9 and a new stoping area at Las Espadas stopes delivered additional feed. The head grade was lower as mining extended through a lower grade section of defined mineralisation to access the higher-grade zone above.
Mining costs for the quarter averaged $62/t hauled to the surface and were marginally higher than planned as a result of the spare parts availability impacts noted above.
Processing
During the quarter 10,352 tonnes of ore were processed at average milled grades of 12.2% zinc, 7.9% lead and 48 g/t silver.
The quarterly recoveries of zinc to zinc concentrate were 69.1%, with the zinc recovery during the quarter ranging between 67.5% to 72% on a daily basis. Lead to lead concentrate recovery improved significantly during the quarter to 36.2% from Q1 2020 of 28.4%.
Plant operations were stopped for 22 days during the quarter, due to lack of ore to process, giving an overall utilisation of 76%.
At the end of the quarter, inventory stockpiles were 745 tonnes of ROM ore available for processing and 70 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 87 tonnes of lead concentrate.
Operating Costs
The September 2020 quarter C1 operating costs were $1.05 per payable pound of zinc sold which was in line with the first quarter ($1.05/lb). This is considered to be a good result given the impact of the following factors:
-
The head grade of zinc ore processed was 27% lower than the first quarter at 12.2% Zn. This was due to mining through a lower grade zone in the SOX stopes, in preparation for mining higher-grade SOX mineralisation at the end of the quarter; and
-
Ore haulage to the surface in August performed poorly with only 2,342 tonnes hauled of the 4,540 tonnes mined, resulting in increased mining costs of $91/t compared to $48/t and $59/t in July and September. Mining costs are quote per tonne hauled to the surface.
TABLE 1. QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PRODUCTION STATISTICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MINED
|
|
|
Ore
|
|
MT
|
|
10,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste
|
|
MT
|
|
2,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development
|
|
Metres
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORE
|
|
|
Ore
|
|
MT
|
|
10,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROCESSED
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
%
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
%
|
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
Grams/t
|
|
48.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALES
|
|
|
Payable Zinc
|
|
MT
|
|
811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable Lead
|
|
MT
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable
|
|
Oz
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C1 CASH
|
|
|
Mining,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing &
|
|
$/lb payable Zinc sold
|
|
$0.87
|
|
|
COST PER
|
|
|
G&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAYABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treatment &
|
|
|
|
$0.43
|
|
|
ZINC SOLD
|
|
|
|
$/lb payable Zinc sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Product
|
|
$/lb payable Zinc sold
|
|
$(0.25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C1 Cash Cost
|
|
$/lb payable Zinc sold
|
|
$1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
Year to
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,575
|
|
9,987
|
|
22,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
1,921
|
|
4,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
171
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,201
|
|
10,132
|
|
22,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.6%
|
|
16.6%
|
|
14.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.2%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
8.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64.4
|
|
46.1
|
|
51.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
788
|
|
1,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
164
|
|
493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
425
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.78
|
|
$0.82
|
|
$0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.37
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$(0.31)
|
|
$(0.16)
|
|
$(0.22)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.84
|
|
$1.05
|
|
$0.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concentrate Sales
1,926 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 554 tonnes of lead concentrate were sold in the quarter.
At the end of the quarter, 70 tonnes of zinc concentrate, and 87 tonnes of lead concentrate were stockpiled and sold in October 2020.
Health, Safety and Environment
There were no reportable environmental or safety incidents during the quarter.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the incidence of COVID-19 in and around the city of Chihuahua has increased, resulting in the area being designated as a "red zone" by the Mexican government. All nonessential businesses are required to close however mining is considered an essential business.
The Plomosas mine and Aldama plant remain open and operating. Increased COVID-19 testing and protocol changes were implemented during October with minimal impact on operations.
EXPLORATION
During the quarter $0.027 million of exploration expenditure was incurred, with exploration activities focused on planning the next phase of field exploration activities.
Following the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Company plans to commence gold exploration at Plomosas in Q4 2020.
CORPORATE
Capital Raising
A fully underwritten non-renounceable pro rata entitlement issue to raise A$2,038,291 (before costs) was undertaken to fund the refurbishment and TSF. A prospectus for was lodged with ASIC on 20 September 2020 and closed on 13 October 2020, over-subscribed.
Cash
The Company's closing cash at the end of the quarter was US$0.372 million (prior quarter $0.745 million).
During the quarter, $0.113 million of capital expenditure was paid for the purchase of mining equipment and upgraded power generating capacity and $0.136 million to repay, in the cash, the interest and principal of the August 2020 convertible note that matured.
Trade Receivables and Payables
The Company's trade receivables due from the sale of zinc and lead concentrates was $0.368 million (prior quarter $0.118 million) and VAT refundable of $1.033 million (prior quarter $1.127 million).
VAT refunds from the Mexican government re-commenced during the quarter and are denominated in Mexican Peso. The VAT refunds are recovered through a combination of cash refunds and offsetting against any monthly VAT payable amounts due to the Mexican government.
