Consolidated Zinc : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2020

All references in this report are to US$, unless otherwise stated.

Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX or "the Company") is pleased to present its September 2020 quarterly activities report.

ON-SITE PROCESSING - TSF APPROVAL AND PROCESSING PLANT REFURBISHMENT PLANS

After receiving approval to construct a tailings storage facility (TSF) at Plomosas in August 2020, the Company planned and assessed refurbishment of the existing processing plant at Plomosas. The assessment indicated a positive return on investment from refurbishing the Plomosas processing plant and constructing the TSF.

The application for the TSF was submitted in 2018 but, due to the recent history in Latin America with old dams failing, the Mexican government reviewed their approval process and revised the legislative framework, which delayed the approval. CZL are very pleased to have secured the permits for the TSF.

The refurbishment was based on a flowsheet that is designed for the Plomosas ore. The Company expects that the consolidation of operations on-site at Plomosas will have benefits beyond cost reduction and improved production, including safety and other risk mitigation.

OPERATIONS - PLOMOSAS MINE, CHIHUAHUA STATE, MEXICO (100% OWNED)

Mining

During the quarter, 10,053 tonnes of ore were mined at Plomosas, which was higher than the first quarter production of 9,987 tonnes, despite operations being impacted during August by the poor availability of key equipment and spare parts, some of which were due to delayed supply from suppliers and manufacturers who were shut down during the second quarter.

Stope mining proceeded at the Semi-Oxide Ore (SOX) stopes between level 7 and Level 9 and a new stoping area at Las Espadas stopes delivered additional feed. The head grade was lower as mining extended through a lower grade section of defined mineralisation to access the higher-grade zone above.

Mining costs for the quarter averaged $62/t hauled to the surface and were marginally higher than planned as a result of the spare parts availability impacts noted above.

Processing

During the quarter 10,352 tonnes of ore were processed at average milled grades of 12.2% zinc, 7.9% lead and 48 g/t silver.

The quarterly recoveries of zinc to zinc concentrate were 69.1%, with the zinc recovery during the quarter ranging between 67.5% to 72% on a daily basis. Lead to lead concentrate recovery improved significantly during the quarter to 36.2% from Q1 2020 of 28.4%.

Plant operations were stopped for 22 days during the quarter, due to lack of ore to process, giving an overall utilisation of 76%.

At the end of the quarter, inventory stockpiles were 745 tonnes of ROM ore available for processing and 70 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 87 tonnes of lead concentrate.

