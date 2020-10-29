Consolidated Zinc : Quarterly Cashflow Report – September 2020

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end -

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Convertible Notes

Convertible notes on issue as at 30 September 2020 have a principal value of A$1,127,826 and are all held by the Copulos Group.

On 2 July 2020, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement with the Copulos Group to consolidate outstanding debt under its existing notes (30 June 2020 maturity date notes) and unsecured loan facilities ("Existing Loans") into 4 new convertible notes ("New Convertible Notes") with the following key terms:

Maturity date of 30 June 2022.

Conversion price $0.003 per share.

Interest rate of 10.0% per annum; and

Principal value of A$1,127,826 (in aggregate).

The New Convertible Notes were subject to shareholder approval, which was obtained at the AGM held on 31 July 2020.

Repaid Redeemed convertible notes

A convertible note with a principal value of A$152,630 plus accrued interest that matured on 27 August 2020 was repaid in cash during the quarter.

Loan Facilities:

The company has an unsecured loan facility of A$100,000 provided by Mr Andrew Richards (non-executive Chairman) repayable by 30 June 2021 at an interest rate is 10.0% per annum. Accrued capitalised interest is A$19,456.

The unsecured A$0.700 million facility at the end of the prior quarter, provided from entitles related to Mr Stephen Copulos (former non-executive Chairman and "Existing Loans") were refinanced into the new convertible notes following shareholder approval at the AGM held on 31 July 2020 (referred to above as Existing Loans).