Consolidated Zinc Limited    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.004 AUD   0.00%
CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to Shareholders – Notice of General Meeting
PU
CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Notice of Meeting – December 2020
PU
CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Share consolidation – Appendix 3A.3
PU
Consolidated Zinc : Share consolidation – Appendix 3A.3

11/12/2020 | 12:05am EST

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

CZL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

CZLOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023

CZLAN

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

CZLAR

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Announcement Type

New Announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 12, 2020

Reorganisation type

Security consolidation

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Thursday December 17, 2020

Record Date

Friday December 18, 2020

Issue Date

Tuesday December 29, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

27118554359

1.3

ASX issuer code

CZL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday November 12, 2020

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

CZL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

CZLOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023

CZLAN

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

CZLAR

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

Approval

+Security holder approval

Monday December 14, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

Friday December 18, 2020

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Monday December 14, 2020

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

Tuesday December 15, 2020

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

Wednesday December 16, 2020

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

Thursday December 17, 2020

3.5 Record date

Friday December 18, 2020

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

Monday December 21, 2020

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

Tuesday December 29, 2020

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Wednesday December 30, 2020

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Monday January 4, 2021

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

15

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

CZL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

3,170,675,383

211,378,359

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

CZLOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

1,021,788,455

68,119,230

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

CZLAN

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

96,750,000

6,450,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:04:04 UTC
