Consolidated Zinc : Share consolidation – Appendix 3A.3

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

Notification of Consolidation/Split

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

Yes

2.2 Approvals Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or Approval +Security holder approval Monday December 14, 2020 actual? received/condition met? Estimated Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

Friday December 18, 2020

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Monday December 14, 2020

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

Tuesday December 15, 2020

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

Wednesday December 16, 2020

Thursday December 17, 2020

3.5 Record date

Friday December 18, 2020

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

Monday December 21, 2020

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

Tuesday December 29, 2020

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Wednesday December 30, 2020