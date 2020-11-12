Consolidated Zinc : Share consolidation – Appendix 3A.3

Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
|
CZL
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
CZLOB
|
OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023
|
CZLAN
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
CZLAR
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
Announcement Type
|
|
New Announcement
|
|
Date of this announcement
|
|
Thursday November 12, 2020
|
|
Reorganisation type
|
|
Security consolidation
|
Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
Thursday December 17, 2020
Record Date
Friday December 18, 2020
Issue Date
Tuesday December 29, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
|
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
27118554359
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
CZL
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 12, 2020
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
CZL
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
CZLOB
|
OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023
|
CZLAN
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
CZLAR
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Part 2 - Approvals
|
|
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.
Yes
|
2.2 Approvals
|
|
|
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
Approval
|
+Security holder approval
|
Monday December 14, 2020
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
3.1 +Record date
Friday December 18, 2020
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
Monday December 14, 2020
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split
Tuesday December 15, 2020
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities
Wednesday December 16, 2020
3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.
Thursday December 17, 2020
3.5 Record date
Friday December 18, 2020
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
Monday December 21, 2020
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)
Tuesday December 29, 2020
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
Wednesday December 30, 2020
|
|
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
Monday January 4, 2021
Part 4 - Event type and details
4.1 The event is
+Security consolidation
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
15
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into
1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
|
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
CZL
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
3,170,675,383
|
211,378,359
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
CZLOB
|
OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
1,021,788,455
|
68,119,230
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
CZLAN
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
96,750,000
|
6,450,000
|
|
|
