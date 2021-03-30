Consolidated Zinc : Corporate Governance Statement – 31 Dec 2020

ACN 118 554 359

Corporate Governance Statement

OVERVIEW

The Board of Directors (Board) of Consolidated Zinc Limited (the Company) is responsible for the overall corporate governance of the Company, and is committed to implementing the highest standards of corporate governance. In determining what those high standards should involve the Company has considered the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Corporate Governance Council's Principles of Good Corporate Governance and Recommendations (4th Edition) (the Principles and Recommendations).

In line with the above, the Board has set out the way forward for the Company in its implementation of the Principles and Recommendations. Due to the current size of the Company and the scale of its operations it is neither practical nor economic for the adoption of all of the Principles and Recommendations. Where the Company has not adhered to the Principles and Recommendations it has stated that fact in this Corporate Governance Statement. This statement is current as at 30 March 2021.

The Company's corporate governance policies are as follows and are all available on the Company's website at www.consolidatedzinc.com.au

Principle / Recommendation Compliance Reference Commentary

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Recommendation 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. Yes Board Charter, Code of Conduct and Website The Company has adopted a Board Charter, which discloses the specific responsibilities of the Board. The Board is responsible for, and has the authority, to determine all matters relating to the strategic direction, policies, practices, establishing goals for management and the operation of the Company. The monitoring and ultimate control of the business of the Company is vested in the Board. The Board's primary responsibility is to oversee the Company's business activities and management for the benefit of the Company's shareholders. The specific responsibilities of the Board include: • appointment, evaluation, rewarding and if necessary, the removal of the Managing Director (or equivalent), and Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) and the Company Secretary;

• in conjunction with management, development of corporate objectives, strategy and operations plans and approving and appropriately monitoring plans, new investments, major capital and operating expenditures, capital management, acquisitions, divestitures and major funding activities;

• establishing appropriate levels of delegation to the Managing Director to allow him to manage the business efficiently;

• monitoring actual performance against planned performance expectations and reviewing operating information at a requisite level, to understand at all times the financial and operating conditions of the Company;

• monitoring the performance of senior management including the implementation of strategy, and ensuring appropriate resources are available;

• via management, an appreciation of areas of significant business risk and ensuring that the Company is appropriately positioned to manage those risks;

• overseeing the management of safety, occupational health and environmental matters;

• satisfying itself that the financial statements of the Company fairly and accurately set out the financial position and financial performance of the Company for the period under

review; • satisfying itself that there are appropriate reporting systems and controls in place to assure the Board that proper operational, financial, compliance, and internal control processes are in place and functioning appropriately;

• to ensure that appropriate internal and external audit arrangements are in place and operating effectively;

• having a framework in place to help ensure that the Company acts legally and responsibly on all matters consistent with the code of conduct; and

• reporting to shareholders. The responsibility for the day-to-day operation and administration of the Company is delegated by the Board to the Managing Director. The Board ensures that the Managing Director and the management team is appropriately qualified and experienced to discharge their responsibilities. The Board's role and the Company's corporate governance practices are currently being reviewed and improved. Full details of the roles and responsibilities of the Board are contained in the Board Charter.

Recommendation 1.2 A listed entity should: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. Yes Procedures for Selection and Appointment of Directors and Website Directors of the Company (Directors) are appointed based on the specific governance skills required by the Company. Over time the Board shall work towards ensuring, collectively, it has the appropriate range and expertise to properly fulfil its responsibilities, including: • accounting and legal;

• business development and risk management;

• industry and public company experience; and

• an appropriate ratio and skills matrix for executive and non-executive directors. In respect of any future Directors, the Company will continue to conduct specific and appropriate checks of candidates prior to their appointment or nomination for election by shareholders. However, the Company does not propose to conduct these checks prior to nominating an existing Director for re-election by shareholders at a general meeting on the basis that it is not considered appropriate in the Company's circumstances. Currently, the Company includes in its notice of meetings a brief biography which sets out

relevant qualifications and professional experience, of each Director who stands for election or re-election, for consideration by shareholders.

Recommendation 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. Yes Kept at registered office The Company seeks to engage or employ its Directors and other senior management under written agreements setting out key terms and otherwise governing their engagement or employment by the Company. Mr Marwood and Mr Italiano are employed pursuant to written agreements with the Company and Mr Richards and Ms Pankhurst are engaged under a letter of appointment.

Recommendation 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. Yes Board Charter And Website The Company Secretary reports directly, and is accountable, to the Board through the Chairman in relation to all governance matters. Full details of the Board's and Company Secretary's roles and responsibilities are contained in the Board Charter.