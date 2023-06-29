UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 29, 2023

CONSTELLATION ACQUISITION CORP I

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands 001-39945 98-1574835 (State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

200 Park Avenue32nd Floor New York, NY 10166 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(646) 585-8975

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation to the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on

which registered Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share CSTA The New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 CSTA.W The New York Stock Exchange Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant CSTA.U The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement or a Registrant.

On June 29, 2023, Constellation Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") drew an aggregate of $150,000 (the "Extension Funds"), as approved by unanimous director resolution, dated June 28, 2023, pursuant to the unsecured promissory note, dated January 30, 2023 between the Company and Constellation Sponsor LP (the "Note"), which Extension Funds the Company deposited into the Company's trust account for its public shareholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which it must complete its initial business combination from June 29, 2023 to July 29, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the third of nine one-month extensions permitted under the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination, the Note will be repaid only from amounts remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any. Up to $1,270,000 of the total principal amount of the Note may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the lender into warrants of the Company at a price of $1.50 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private placement warrants issued to Constellation Sponsor GmbH & Co. KG at the time of the initial public offering of the Company and are now held by Constellation Sponsor LP, the new sponsor of the Company.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 29, 2023

CONSTELLATION ACQUISITION CORP I By: /s/ Chandra R. Patel Name: Chandra R. Patel Title: Chief Executive Officer