Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement or a Registrant.

On November 28, 2023, Constellation Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") drew an aggregate of $150,000 (the "Extension Funds"), as approved by unanimous director resolution, dated November 23, 2023, pursuant to the unsecured promissory note, dated January 30, 2023 between the Company and Constellation Sponsor LP (the "Note"), which Extension Funds the Company deposited into the Company's trust account for its public shareholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which it must complete its initial business combination from November 29, 2023 to December 29, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the eighth of nine one-month extensions permitted under the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination, the Note will be repaid only from amounts remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any. Up to $1,270,000 of the total principal amount of the Note may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the lender into warrants of the Company at a price of $1.50 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private placement warrants issued to Constellation Sponsor GmbH & Co. KG at the time of the initial public offering of the Company and are now held by Constellation Sponsor LP, the new sponsor of the Company.