Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement or a Registrant.

On May 29, 2024, Constellation Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") drew an aggregate of $55,000 (the "Extension Funds"), as approved by unanimous resolution of the extension committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), dated May 29, 2024, pursuant to the unsecured promissory note, dated January 30, 2024, between the Company and Constellation Sponsor LP (the "Note"), which Extension Funds the Company deposited into the Company's trust account for its public shareholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which it must complete its initial business combination from May 29, 2024 to June 29, 2024 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the fourth of eleven one-month extensions permitted under the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination, the Note will be repaid only from amounts remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any.