Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Constellation Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24:15 2023-06-14 pm EDT
246.05 USD   -0.55%
01:55pBud Light out as top US beer after Mulvaney backlash
RE
10:48aDeutsche Bank Raises Constellation Brands Price Target to $231 From $218, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09:17aBud Light loses top US beer spot after Mulvaney ad boycott
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bud Light out as top US beer after Mulvaney backlash

06/14/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Bud Light is no longer the best-selling beer in America.

Sales dropped nearly 25% in May, knocking the beverage to the Number 2 spot behind new beer champ Modelo Especial.

That's according to Nielsen data analyzed by consulting firm Bump Williams.

Bud Light's tumble comes after the brand was caught in the crosshairs of the culture wars, with sales slumping after a social media promotion in April with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Conservatives called for a Bud Light boycott, leading parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev to place two marketing executives on leave - a move that angered liberals who believed the company had caved to outside political pressures.

The controversy widened to include country music star Garth Brooks, who was criticized by some conservatives on social media after saying at an awards show that his new bar in Nashville would continue to sell Bud Light.

Brooks responded on his livestream show by saying (quote) "Everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me."

In the meantime, sales of Modelo Especial, owned by Constellation Brands, rose more than 10% in May, pushing it to the top spot.

Shares of Constellation were flat in Wednesday trading, while Anheuser-Busch was up more than 2%.


© Reuters 2023
All news about CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
01:55pBud Light out as top US beer after Mulvaney backlash
RE
10:48aDeutsche Bank Raises Constellation Brands Price Target to $231 From $218, Maintains Hol..
MT
09:17aBud Light loses top US beer spot after Mulvaney ad boycott
RE
06/12AB InBev, Molson Coors dent US craft beer competition with cheaper six-packs
RE
06/07Jack Daniel's whiskey maker Brown-Forman tops sales estimates on higher prices, steady ..
RE
06/07HSBC Adjusts Price Target on Constellation Brands to $280 From $275, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/06Constellation Brands : Announces Kirk Santos as New SVP of Global Talent
PU
06/06Jefferies Increases Price Target on Constellation Brands to $293 From $285, Maintains B..
MT
06/05Ryan and KC Sentz completed the acquisition of Funky Buddha Brewery LLC from Constellat..
CI
06/01Constellation Brands to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results; Host Confer..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 10 029 M - -
Net income 2024 2 110 M - -
Net Debt 2024 12 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 21,8x
Yield 2024 1,43%
Capitalization 45 333 M 45 333 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,72x
EV / Sales 2025 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 247,41 $
Average target price 264,04 $
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Non-Executive Chairman
Ash Mehra Chief Data & Information Officer
Sam Glaetzer SVP-Global Operations & International Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.6.76%45 333
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-8.55%110 256
HEINEKEN N.V.6.94%57 606
AMBEV S.A.5.17%49 555
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-11.61%36 615
CARLSBERG A/S15.14%22 949
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer