Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Constellation Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CONSTELLATION BRANDS : ANNOUNCES JIM SABIA AS PRESIDENT, BEER DIVISION - Form 8-K

01/24/2022 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CONSTELLATION BRANDS ANNOUNCES JIM SABIA AS PRESIDENT, BEER DIVISION

Paul Hetterich assumes role of Chair, Beer Division as part of leadership transition

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced new responsibilities for two members of its Executive Management Committee, effective immediately. Jim Sabia, who has served as Constellation's Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Beer Division, since February 2021, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and President, Beer Division with day-to-day general management responsibilities for all U.S. commercial and operations functions related to the company's beer business. Paul Hetterich will transition from his current responsibilities as Executive Vice President and President, Beer Division to assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chair, Beer Division. In this role, Paul will continue to have responsibility for Constellation's Beer Operations in Mexico, including ongoing capital projects designed to ensure that the company's long-term production capacity keeps pace with the growing consumer demand for Constellation's iconic beer brands.

"Constellation's beer business has driven unparalleled growth in the industry, and we have bold ambitions to continue to deliver more well into the future," said Bill Newlands, Constellation's president and CEO. "A driving force behind this success has been the quality and strength of our overall team, and our strength and continuity of leadership. I look forward to both Jim's and Paul's continued partnership with our Executive Management Committee to deliver on our longer-term goals."

Hetterich added, "I am incredibly proud of what our beer business has achieved over the last several years and I'm confident that together with Jim's leadership we will continue to guide the strength of our business and the entire beer leadership team though our next phase of growth."

Sabia joined Constellation Brands in 2007 as Vice President, Marketing for the company's spirits business. He was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of Constellation's Beer Division in 2009 and to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Constellation's full portfolio across beer, wine, and spirits in 2018. Under Sabia's leadership, growth trends for the company's beer portfolio significantly outpaced the U.S. beer market and, upon the assumption of responsibilities for Constellation's total beverage alcohol portfolio, he played an instrumental role in transforming the company's wine & spirits business, working to build consumer affinity for its premium portfolio of powerhouse wine and spirits brands. During his tenure as Managing Director, Beer Division, Constellation's beer brands continued their strong growth trajectory with, most notably, Modelo Especial securing the position of #2 beer brand by dollar sales in the U.S.* (*IRI, Total U.S. - Multi-Outlet + Convenience, 52 weeks ending 1/02/22).

"We have some of the most iconic, consumer-loved brands delivering stellar industry-leading performance," said Sabia. "I look forward to continuing to work with our best-in-class teams and our executive team to build on our momentum in the marketplace, drive growth within the high-end beer category, and deliver our long-term growth aspirations."



ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter@cbrandsand visitwww.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 /michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com
Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 /patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com

Jim Sabia Paul Hetterich
EVP and President, Beer Division EVP and Chair, Beer Division

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 21:56:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
04:57pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : ANNOUNCES JIM SABIA AS PRESIDENT, BEER DIVISION - Form 8-K
PU
04:45pCONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
04:30pConstellation Brands Announces Jim Sabia as President, Beer Division
AQ
01/18CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Announces Expanded Responsibilities For Human Resources Svp Kris Ca..
PU
01/14CONSTELLATION BRANDS : “Keepin' it Cool” with Zoe Saldana and Corona Premier®
PU
01/13Monster Jumping Into Booze Business With $330 Million CANarchy Buy
DJ
01/12Monster Beverage's Potential Tie-Up With Constellation Brands, Coke Would Make 'Strateg..
MT
01/11Constellation brands planned brewery in veracruz, mexico could spur up to $2.6 bln in i..
RE
01/10Barclays Adjusts Constellation Brands Price Target to $277 From $271, Maintains Overwei..
MT
01/07UBS Adjusts Constellation Brands PT to $285 From $270, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 733 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -914x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 45 331 M 45 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
EV / Sales 2023 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float -
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 241,01 $
Average target price 272,74 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands President, Chief Operations Officer & Director
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, SVP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.97%45 331
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV9.35%130 545
HEINEKEN N.V.0.85%65 103
AMBEV S.A.-4.80%42 702
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED3.18%35 827
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.0.74%26 706