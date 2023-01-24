Advanced search
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
2023-01-24
227.50 USD   +1.56%
Constellation Brands : Reports third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results
01/18Job cuts at Microsoft, Bad Buzz for Tesla: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 18
01/09Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Constellation Brands to $278 From $288, Maintains Overweight Rating
CONSTELLATION BRANDS : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

01/24/2023
VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2023 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 21:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 461 M - -
Net income 2023 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 480x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 41 328 M 41 328 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 224,00 $
Average target price 254,36 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, Senior VP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.34%41 328
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-2.33%118 450
HEINEKEN N.V.3.44%56 871
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED1.83%42 213
AMBEV S.A.-7.78%40 843
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED13.11%25 566