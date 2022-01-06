Constellation Brands 3Q Sales, Earnings Decline

By Matt Grossman

Constellation Brands Inc. on Thursday posted lower sales and earnings in the latest quarter, though its adjusted profit beat analysts' expectations.

The Victor, N.Y.-based beer, wine and spirits maker logged per-share earnings of $2.48 for its Class A common stock, down from $6.55 a year earlier. Net income attributable to the company for the third quarter declined to $470.8 million from $1.28 billion.

Earnings were $3.42 a share on an adjusted basis. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.77 a share, according to FactSet.

Sales declined to $2.32 billion from $2.44 billion, the company said. Analysts were expecting sales of $2.29 billion.

Beer sales rose 4% to $1.75 billion. Wine and spirits sales dropped by 25% to $568 million, the company said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

