Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Constellation Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STZ   US21036P1084

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

(STZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Constellation Brands 3Q Sales, Earnings Decline

01/06/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Constellation Brands Inc. on Thursday posted lower sales and earnings in the latest quarter, though its adjusted profit beat analysts' expectations.

The Victor, N.Y.-based beer, wine and spirits maker logged per-share earnings of $2.48 for its Class A common stock, down from $6.55 a year earlier. Net income attributable to the company for the third quarter declined to $470.8 million from $1.28 billion.

Earnings were $3.42 a share on an adjusted basis. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.77 a share, according to FactSet.

Sales declined to $2.32 billion from $2.44 billion, the company said. Analysts were expecting sales of $2.29 billion.

Beer sales rose 4% to $1.75 billion. Wine and spirits sales dropped by 25% to $568 million, the company said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 0805ET

All news about CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
08:06aConstellation Brands 3Q Sales, Earnings Decline
DJ
07:48aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aConstellation Brands Enters Agreement With Coca-Cola to Bring Fresca Brand Into Beverag..
MT
07:30aConstellation Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
AQ
07:24aDow, S&P 500 Futures Edge Higher, Nasdaq Slips After Fed-Driven Slide; Europe, Asia Mos..
MT
07:00aConstellation Brands Enters Agreement With The Coca-Cola Company to Bring the FRESCA® B..
AQ
06:06aWall Street Mixed Pre-Bell; Europe Off, Asia Lower
MT
05:52aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set -3-
DJ
01/04US Stocks Mixed as Value Sectors, Dow Gain While Nasdaq Stumbles
MT
01/04US Stocks Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to Latest Economic Data, Earnings; High-Value T..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 712 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4 635x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 47 533 M 47 533 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Constellation Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 253,36 $
Average target price 268,52 $
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newlands President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garth Hankinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert S. Sands Executive Chairman
Lee Tussing Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffanie de Liberty Chief Compliance Officer, SVP-Wine & Spirits
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.1.45%47 533
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV5.32%107 676
HEINEKEN N.V.3.18%66 514
AMBEV S.A.-2.66%41 606
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.47%34 175
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.3.27%27 338